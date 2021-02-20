West Bengal: BJP Youth Leader Arrested For Allegedly Carrying 100 GM Cocaine In Kolkata

A BJP youth leader was arrested on Friday, February 19, in Bengal's Kolkata for allegedly carrying 100 gm cocaine.

Pamela Goswami, General Secretary of Bengal BJP Yuva Morcha, was arrested for carrying cocaine worth a few lakhs in her purse and under the seat of her car. Her colleague in the Yuva Morcha, Prabir Kumar Dey, who was in the same car was also arrested.

A security guard assigned to Goswami was been arrested as he was also in the car.

The incident occured in the New Alipore area of Kolkata where Goswami and her associate were visiting a cafe and the police nabbed them.

Goswami and her colleague were immediately taken away by the police.

According to the police, Goswami and Prabir came under the scanner after they were spotted visiting a particular cafe, sitting in the parked car and transacting with youth who came on motorcycles.

Speculating a drug deal, the police waited for them to arrive on Friday and caught them red-handed.

Reacting to the arrest, BJP's Samik Bhattacharya said, "The law will take its own course but was the cocaine put in the car by someone? The model code of conduct has still not kicked in. And the police is under state control. anything could have happened."

Attacking the BJP, Trinamool Congress leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "I feel ashamed something like this could happen in Bengal. This is the real picture emerging of (the) BJP in Bengal. Earlier, some BJP leaders were named in a child trafficking case. "

