54,000 Lives Lost Due To PM2.5 Air Pollution In Delhi Last Year: Study

As many as 54,000 people lost their lives in Delhi last year due to air pollution caused by hazardous PM2.5 pollutant.

A new study has shown that the pollution levels in the national capital remained almost six times above the prescribed WHO limits, reported National Herald. According to the analysis of air data by Greenpeace Southeast Asia, around 1800 deaths per million were estimated due to PM2.5 air pollution in Delhi.

The study found that PM2.5 air pollution claimed approximately 54,000 lives in Delhi in 2020. PM2.5 refers to particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometres in diameter. PM2.5 claimed over 4.2 million premature deaths in 2015 globally, according to the study.

The study warned that the damage due to air pollution is equally worrying in other Indian cities. Over 25,000 deaths in Mumbai in 2020 were due to air pollution. In the same year, due to air pollution, approximately 11,000 deaths were reported in Chennai and Hyderabad, 12,000 deaths were reported in Bengaluru, and 6,700 deaths were reported in Lucknow.

