Coronil: Yoga Guru Ramdev Releases Paper On Patanjali's First 'Proof-Based' COVID Drug In Presence Of Health Minister

Yoga Guru and the founder of Patanjali, Ramdev, has released the scientific research paper on 'Coronil' or the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID by Patanjali'.



Releasing the scientific research paper, Ramdev emphasised its certification from the World Health Organization (WHO) and said this research paper is to give answers to those who had earlier questioned the scientific relevance of the medicine.

1st evidence-based medicine for Covid-19 (CoPP-WHO GMP certified)

With the guidance of Pujya Swami Ji & Pujya Acharya Ji & the hard work of scientists at Patanjali Research Institute, the efforts have been successful.#Patanjalis_EvidenceBased_Medicine4Corona #PatanjaliCoronil pic.twitter.com/L4xdZTajWW — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) February 19, 2021





Patanjali Research Institute's scientific research and success on the first evidence based corona medicine will benefit 158 countries of the world#Patanjalis_EvidenceBased_Medicine4Corona #PatanjaliCoronil pic.twitter.com/uH3JbjXyYy — Patanjali Dairy (@PatanjaliDairy) February 19, 2021

The research paper was released in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, reported India Today.

Delhi: Yog Guru Ramdev releases scientific research paper on 'the first evidence-based medicine for #COVID19 by Patanjali'.



Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/8Uiy0p6d8d — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2021

The yoga guru said that the aim of the institute is to accredit the ancient medical science of the country globally by providing scientific evidence and fulfil the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision in healthcare. He said the credit should also be given to ayurvedic medicines and yogic lifestyle of the people of India.



Coronil, launched in June 2020, was initially advertised as a cure for novel coronavirus, but later termed as an "immunity booster" after controversy over its trials and composition.

The Ayush Ministry had stopped Patanjali from advertising the medicine as a cure for coronavirus, however, nine months later, the herbal medicine kit was backed by a research paper in presence of Union ministers.

Addressing the event, Harsh Vardhan said that the growth rate of the Ayurvedic medicines has increased which, he said, "indicated that people have accepted Ayurvedic treatments."

"Ayurveda has Rs 30,000 Cr economy in India. As per official data, it used to see a growth of 15-20% every yr pre-coronavirus. Post-Covid, this growth rate has risen to 50-90%. It's an indication that people have accepted it. There's marked improvement in exports & FDI," the health minister said.

