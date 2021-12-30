All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chhatisgarh CM Lauded For Taking Prompt Action Against Hindu Seer Who Insulted Gandhi

Image Credit: ANI, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Chhatisgarh CM Lauded For Taking Prompt Action Against Hindu Seer Who Insulted Gandhi

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Chhattisgarh,  30 Dec 2021 10:52 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

More than 24 seers from across the country participated in the Dharam Sansad and instigated the Hindu community to call for a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The CM also alleged that the country's social harmony is being put at stake because of the upcoming election in five states.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that communal overtone with vested interests should not destroy the state's social harmony. The Chief Minister's response comes after Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj made defamatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi at Dharma Sansad. The Seer's statements justified Gandhi's death and lauded Nathuram Godse's action of killing him. Raipur Police registered an FIR following the event, and the CM assured that due legal course would follow. The Maharashtra-based Seer made the provocative remark on the concluding day of the two-day-long religious event in the state's capital.

Displeasure At BJP's Inaction

The New Indian Express reported that the police registered an FIR late on Sunday night after a Congress leader Pramod Dubey filed a complaint against Saint Kalicharan for insulting the Father of the Nation with slanderous remarks. CM Baghel expressed displeasure at BJP not coming out openly against the Seer's statement. Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik countered, saying, "The seers arrive from across the nation. They offer their views as per their understanding. Mahatma Gandhi is Father of the Nation and will remain so for us." More than 24 seers from across the country participated in the Dharam Sansad and instigated the Hindu community to call for a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Widespread Appreciation For Quick Response

CM Baghel slammed the Seer for his remark and called for strict action against him. The prompt action from the CM drew widespread appreciation for taking notice of the event. The CM also alleged that the country's social harmony is being put at stake because of the upcoming election in five states.

Also Read: 43 Felines Died In 'Tiger State' Madhya Pradesh In 2021

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Bhupesh Baghel 
Hindu Seer 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X