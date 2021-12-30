Chhatisgarh CM Lauded For Taking Prompt Action Against Hindu Seer Who Insulted Gandhi

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that communal overtone with vested interests should not destroy the state's social harmony. The Chief Minister's response comes after Hindu seer Kalicharan Maharaj made defamatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi at Dharma Sansad. The Seer's statements justified Gandhi's death and lauded Nathuram Godse's action of killing him. Raipur Police registered an FIR following the event, and the CM assured that due legal course would follow. The Maharashtra-based Seer made the provocative remark on the concluding day of the two-day-long religious event in the state's capital.

Displeasure At BJP's Inaction

The New Indian Express reported that the police registered an FIR late on Sunday night after a Congress leader Pramod Dubey filed a complaint against Saint Kalicharan for insulting the Father of the Nation with slanderous remarks. CM Baghel expressed displeasure at BJP not coming out openly against the Seer's statement. Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik countered, saying, "The seers arrive from across the nation. They offer their views as per their understanding. Mahatma Gandhi is Father of the Nation and will remain so for us." More than 24 seers from across the country participated in the Dharam Sansad and instigated the Hindu community to call for a 'Hindu Rashtra'.

Widespread Appreciation For Quick Response

CM Baghel slammed the Seer for his remark and called for strict action against him. The prompt action from the CM drew widespread appreciation for taking notice of the event. The CM also alleged that the country's social harmony is being put at stake because of the upcoming election in five states.

