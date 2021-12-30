All section
Image Credit: Unsplash

Madhya Pradesh,  30 Dec 2021

In the 2018 Tiger Census, Madhya Pradesh emerged as the 'tiger nation' for having the highest count of big cats, followed by Karnataka. Electrocution and poisoning were amongst the most common reasons for tiger deaths in the state.

Madhya Pradesh regained its tag of being a 'tiger state' after the 2018 Tiger census, which reported 526 big cats in the state. However, fast-forwarding to 2021, the state saw a massive number of tiger mortalities in 2021, with a total of 43 deaths. Out of the total, 19 big cats died outside protected areas, 21 died inside tiger reserves and because of body parts' seizures. In the same period, Karnataka fared relatively well following MP closely with 524 tigers, with only 15 tiger deaths, almost a third of that of Madhya Pradesh. Moreover, the latter is ending the year on a more disappointing note after it lost two big cats in the last week in Dindori and Chhindwara in general administered forested areas.

Most Common Causes Of Tiger Deaths

Electrocution and poisoning were amongst the most common causes of feline deaths in the state. According to the figures compiled by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the state lost 29 big cats in 2020 and 28 in 2019. News18 reported forest minister Vijay Shah said in the state assembly that the state lost 30 tigers in 2020, including 21 of them that died in protected areas. In the reply, the forest minister also said that 11 tigers had been poached since 2018, out of which six died due to poisoning and two due to electrocution. There were over 50 instances of infighting amongst the tigers.

Highest Number Of Tigers In Bandhavgarh

On the other hand, the government confirmed the presence of 323 tigers in tiger reserves, as per the inputs from the 2018 census. Bandhavgarh had the maximum tigers in the state with 104 tigers, followed by Kanha with 88 tigers and Pench tiger reserve with 61 tigers. While fixing the responsibility of the increasing numbers of tiger deaths, the forest minister said that none of his officers was responsible for slackness; therefore, there was no question of action against anyone.

