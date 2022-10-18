All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Time To Build Healthy Ecosystem! Despite Growth, Know What Challenges Gig Workers Face

Image Credit: Pixabay (Representational)

Trending

Time To Build Healthy Ecosystem! Despite Growth, Know What Challenges Gig Workers Face

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  18 Oct 2022 10:36 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India is expected to have 350 million gig jobs by 2025, presenting a massive opportunity for job seekers. Despite the growth, many gig workers feel that there are significant challenges that need to be addressed.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Gig workers earn their part of income from outside the traditional employer-employee relationship. They enter into formal agreements with on-demand businesses to provide services for the company or its clients. Taking advantage, gig workers have the flexibility to complete the assigned project according to their terms.

The gig economy includes all the gig discovery platforms that hire independent workers across sectors like e-commerce, technology, food and beverages, and home services, among others. Accordingly, the gig economy implies the employment of temporary or part-time professionals instead of conventional employees by the organisation. Several reports claim that India always had a large reserve of informal gig workers.

According to a report, India will likely have 350 million gig jobs by 2025, presenting a huge opportunity for job seekers to capitalise and adapt to the changing work dynamics. As per an Aon survey - 'Decoding the Gig Economy', 49 per cent of the 145 companies have already employed gig workers, and many plans to increase this number over the next two to five years.

Hence, the gig economy has a vast potential for job seekers in blue, white, and grey collars. Even after this vast growth by leaps and bounds, they are facing some significant challenges which have to be addressed. The challenges pose an obstacle that stops them from being productive and creative in the field.

Know The Challenges

While sharing the data with The Logical Indian, Taskmo, a tech-driven gig discovery platform, mentioned that almost 40 per cent of the gig workers have no insurance, 36 per cent have purchased the insurance by themselves, and only 24 per cent of workers have employer-provided insurance coverage.

The data shows that the majority of the workers are not insured, and this is considered to be a critical challenge in the industry. Many gig discovery platforms have started addressing these challenges, but there is a long way to go.

Most workers employed in the gig economy are daily earners, and irregular payment from the companies is another major challenge. Most gig workers claim that an irregular or late payout system is an obstacle that stops them from being productive at work.

To tackle the issue, gig workers suggest that companies should implement a daily payout method for their taskers from which they can withdraw their payment daily in their bank account.

Upskilling & Meeting Market Demand

In today's era, upskilling is another challenge for gig workers as the market is seeing a continuous change in demand for skills. To meet the requirements, gig workers must upgrade their skills according to their need. However, it's a time-consuming process that also affects the consistent work performance of a tasker.

While talking with The Logical Indian, Pratik Lodha, a gig worker for the last three years in the IT sector, said, "We are assigned projects suited to our skills. Being gig workers, we also work as an employee of the company as we complete the projects accurately and within the deadline."

He added, "But we're not treated the same as full-time workers. Many companies don't give us timely payments, and some deny providing safety (insurance). It demotivates us as a tasker." Gig workers, who are the major players in the economy's future, should be provided with accessible solutions as it will lead them to be as productive and creative as possible.

Also Read: 'Be Internet Awesome': Google Teams Up With Assam Govt To Drive Digital-Led Learning Among Youth

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Gig Economy 
Gig Workers 
Gig tasks in India 

Must Reads

Time To Build Healthy Ecosystem! Despite Growth, Know What Challenges Gig Workers Face
Overspeeding & Social Media! Doctor, Engineer & 2 Others Die While Chasing 300 Kmph On Facebook Live
Mumbai Airport Switches To 100% Green Energy, Aims 'Net Zero Carbon Emission' By 2029
Many Indian Wrestlers Denied Spain Visa For U23 World Championships: Report
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X