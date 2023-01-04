'French Oscars' Bars Nominees Currently Being Investigated For Sexual Violence

All section
Caste discrimination
Image Credits: Wikipedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

4 Jan 2023

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Creatives : Deepthi Rao

The César awards, scheduled to be presented next month, stated that the decision to not highlight individuals who are being investigated for alleged acts of sexual violence was made "out of respect for the victims", even if they were merely "presumed" victims.

The César Academy, France's counterpart to the Oscars committee in the United States, announced on Monday that anyone under investigation for sexual misconduct or violence would be barred from attending the 2023 presentation. The César awards, scheduled to be presented next month, stated that their decision was made out of respect for potential victims.

Actor Sofiane Bennacer Excluded

After it became known that rising star and French actor Sofiane Bennacer was the subject of two rape investigations and one investigation of violence by the police, there were concerns that there would be protests at the event on February 25. Thus, the academy's latest decision states that the event will exclude Bennacer, who is currently being investigated for alleged rape and denies it, reported The Economic Times.

Bennacer, 25, was nominated for his performance in Les Amandiers, titled Forever Young in other countries. Valeria Bruni-Tedeschi, the director of that film, called the accusations against Bennacer "a media lynching". She stated on Instagram that the producers of the film were aware of the claims against him during the casting process but mentioned that these speculations would not stop her. She added that she couldn't imagine doing the movie without him.

The Academy stated that the decision to not highlight individuals who may have been in question with acts of violence by the courts was made "out of respect for the victims", even if they were merely "presumed" victims.

Response To Previous Protests

The academy's decision comes in response to protests that broke out after Roman Polanski, convicted of raping a minor in the 1970s, won the best director at the 2020 event. Polanksi acknowledged having unlawful sex with a juvenile and served six weeks in prison, but he later vamoosed the country due to concerns that a plea bargain arrangement would be cancelled.

This incident led to a significant reorganisation of the César Academy. The César Academy said it was still deliberating whether those accused of or convicted of sexual misconduct should be barred from future nominations and awards, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Haryana Sports Minister Booked For Sexual Harassment After Athletics Coach Files Complaint

