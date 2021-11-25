Centre Punishes Chhattisgarh For Poor Performance, Withdraws PMAY-G

The Centre has reportedly withdrawn the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin from Chhattisgarh with immediate effect. The decision from the Centre's end means that the state would lose more than ₹11,000 crores worth of development work annually. The state government is in the process of writing to the Centre to withdraw the decision and that they could not provide for its share under the PMAY-G scheme due to its increased coronavirus-related expenditure.

No Steps From The State's Side: Centre

The Union Ministry from Rural Development confirmed the decision and said that this was the first time the Centre was 'forced' to take this decision against any state. The official from the Ministry further added that the state did not do anything regarding the warnings "despite our persuasion through multiple channels, including meetings with the Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary", The Indian Express reported.

In the letter from the Centre's end to the Additional Secretary of Rural Development Department of Chhattisgarh government, the Centre stated that the Centre withdrew the annual target of 7,81,999 houses in rural areas in 2021-22. Moreover, the letter also mentioned that Chhattisgarh would not seek a mark under the PMAY-G scheme in the future.

How Do States Share PMAY-G Expenditure With Centre?

The decision of withdrawing the scheme from the state was unprecedented. In standard cases, the Centre and States share the expenditure of the PMAY-G scheme in the ratio of 60:10. In exceptional cases of mountain states, the Union Territories or the conditions in the northeast region, the expenditure is shared in the proportion of 90:10. Any state's inability to pay its share of the spending raises questions regarding the effective implementation of the scheme in the state.

Dated November 17, the letter mentioned that the state had not released its share of funds since 2019. Despite several requests and repeated directions in this regard, the state continued to record a poor performance under the scheme.

