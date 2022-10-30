All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
New IT Rules To Put Greater Obligations On Social Media Platforms To Act Against Misinformation: IT Minister

Image Credits: Twitter/ Dr Ashwathnarayan CN, Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

New IT Rules To Put Greater Obligations On Social Media Platforms To Act Against Misinformation: IT Minister

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  30 Oct 2022 9:18 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-10-30T15:11:34+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

According to legal changes adopted on Friday (October 28), the central government will make a three-member grievance redressal committee to veto decisions made by social media platforms.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The central government on Friday (October 28) notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2022 that makes it mandatory for social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to comply with provisions of the Indian constitution.

The IT Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, mentioned that the latest tech law would put greater obligations on social media platforms to ensure that no misinformation or unlawful content is being posted across their platforms.

Formation Of Grievances Redressal Committee

According to the new guidelines, a three-member grievances redressal committee will be formed that will veto the decisions made by social media platforms on posting controversial content.

The minister, on the formation of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), said that the government receives hundreds of complaints from Indian users as social media companies are not responding to their grievances despite complaints.

To Ensure Interests Of 'Digital Nagriks'

The minister further added that the move is towards ensuring that social media companies work as government partners to secure the interests of 'Digital Nagriks'.

He said, "The obligations of intermediaries earlier were limited to notifying users of rules, but now there will be much more definite obligations on platforms. Intermediaries have to make efforts that no unlawful content is posted on the platform," The Indian Express reported.

According to the new tech law, social media companies will have an obligation to square off unlawful content or misinformation within 72 hours of flagging. The unlawful content connects to any such production of text, photos or videos intended to incite violence or promote enmity between two groups based on caste and religion.

However, the minister has denied the claims that mention the increasing power of government in content moderation decisions. The effort is to promote the online safety of users and not to target any social media company, the government claimed.

Also Read: Who Is Prajwal Pandey? 19-Year-Old Boy Who Made Place In UK PM's Core Committee

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
New IT Rules 
IT Amendment Rules 2022 
Rajeev Chandrasekhar 

Must Reads

My Story: 'The Tunnel Was Dark But It Was Not The End Of The Road For Me'
This Viral Video Shows UP Police Thrashing Muslims For Pelting Stones On Hindu? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin
No, That Is Not A Recent Image Of Lord Ganesha On Indonesian Currency Note; Currency Note Was Discontinued In 2008
ICAI Releases Revised Guidance Note On Tax Audit: Know More
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X