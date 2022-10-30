New IT Rules To Put Greater Obligations On Social Media Platforms To Act Against Misinformation: IT Minister

The central government on Friday (October 28) notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules 2022 that makes it mandatory for social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to comply with provisions of the Indian constitution.

The IT Minister, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, mentioned that the latest tech law would put greater obligations on social media platforms to ensure that no misinformation or unlawful content is being posted across their platforms.

Formation Of Grievances Redressal Committee

According to the new guidelines, a three-member grievances redressal committee will be formed that will veto the decisions made by social media platforms on posting controversial content.

The minister, on the formation of the Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC), said that the government receives hundreds of complaints from Indian users as social media companies are not responding to their grievances despite complaints.

To Ensure Interests Of 'Digital Nagriks'

The minister further added that the move is towards ensuring that social media companies work as government partners to secure the interests of 'Digital Nagriks'.

He said, "The obligations of intermediaries earlier were limited to notifying users of rules, but now there will be much more definite obligations on platforms. Intermediaries have to make efforts that no unlawful content is posted on the platform," The Indian Express reported.

According to the new tech law, social media companies will have an obligation to square off unlawful content or misinformation within 72 hours of flagging. The unlawful content connects to any such production of text, photos or videos intended to incite violence or promote enmity between two groups based on caste and religion.

However, the minister has denied the claims that mention the increasing power of government in content moderation decisions. The effort is to promote the online safety of users and not to target any social media company, the government claimed.

