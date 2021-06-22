Trending

Centre May Ban Flash Sale By E-Commerce Platforms After Retailers Raise Concern

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, it received several complaints from retailers, traders that the e-commerce platforms are indulging in widespread cheating and unfair trade practices.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   22 Jun 2021 11:18 AM GMT
Writer : Sanal M Sudevan | Editor : Palak Agrawal | Creatives : Sanal M Sudevan
Centre May Ban Flash Sale By E-Commerce Platforms After Retailers Raise Concern

Picture credit: Pixabay

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday, June 21, proposed a series of amendments in the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, imposing a new registration for online retailers and a ban on flash sales organised e-commerce platforms.

According to media reports, the measures have been taken after the central government received several complaints from aggrieved consumers, retailers, and traders association complaining that the e-commerce platforms being indulging in unfair trade practices, reported the Times Of India.

Representatives of local traders and sellers described the proposed norms as a 'step to purify the e-commerce landscape', reported The Indian Express.

What Are The New Rules?

According to the release containing the new rules, e-commerce companies have to register with the Department of Promotion for Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The companies also have to furnish information to the government department that would be authorised to investigate incidents in order to prevent, verify or prosecute offences being committed.

The rules also state that the companies have to submit information sought by the government officials within 72 hours of the receipt of the order.

Earlier Notification

The Centre had earlier notified the Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules in July 2020 for online retailers registered in India or abroad, the rules were mainly for offering goods and services to Indian customers.

The original rules focused on providing transparency about the product, and the amendments to curb circumventing the laws. For the new rules, the government has sought feedback from the stakeholders within 15 days by July 6.

What Is Flash Sale?

A flash sale is a sale by e-commerce platforms at a reduced price, high discounts, or any other promotions or attractive offers for a certain span of time.

Also Read: 'Will Go Anywhere To Administer Jabs', Say COVID Frontliners In Arunachal's Changlang District

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian