'Will Go Anywhere To Administer Jabs', Say COVID Frontliners In Arunachal's Changlang District

Changlang, a remote district in Arunachal Pradesh, has vaccinated 50 per cent of its 18-44 population and over 90 per cent of its 45-plus aged citizens with a first dose, thereby exceeding the target given to the officials and setting an example.

Vaccination Challenge

The majority of vaccination was carried out during a three-day camp in the district which is located near the Myanmar border. To accelerate the drive, a 'vaccination challenge' was conducted among the 12 health centres, reported The Indian Express.

The district's Deputy Commissioner Devansh Yadav said that the idea of conducting the competition was to encourage maximum efforts towards getting the residents vaccinated. He said that amid the rising cases in the district, this move seemed rational and one that would guarantee results.

To ramp up the vaccination in the district, Yadav said that the medical officers were given daily targets based on the population in a particular area and cash rewards were announced.

"The first prize of maximum vaccination was ₹2 lakh, Second prize was ₹1 lakh and third ₹75,000," the officer said, reported The Indian Express.

The reward money could be utilised for the development of infrastructure or to provide for any requirements in the healthcare centres.

Success Rate

The district had reportedly given jabs only to 13 per cent of the 18-44 population and 80 per cent to 45+ aged people before the competition.

Dr Rupa Tangha, Medical Officer of a Primary Health Centre(PHC), said credited the success of the campaign to the outreach programmes that were organised before the vaccination drive. She stated that the award money will be used to pay honorariums to workers of the PHC and for other needs.

Braving The Odds

The frontline workers and healthcare staff have been on their toes in an attempt to reach the locals residing in the far-flung areas in the district. Whether it is rowing a boat, being ferried in a pick-up truck or riding a JCB excavator, these warriors have left no stones unturned in their fight against the virus.

Also Read: 'Record-Breaking Vaccination Numbers Gladdening': PM Modi On India Administering Over 85 Lakh COVID Jabs