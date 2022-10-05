Central Govt Approves Rs 26,000 Crores To Build 25,000 Mobile Towers In 500 Days: Know More

The central government has approved a total of ₹26,000 crores for the installation of 25,000 mobile towers in the coming 500 days, an official statement confirmed on October 4. As per a telecom ministry spokesperson, financial support will be provided for the project by the Universal Services Obligation Fund, and Bharat Broadband Network will implement it, reported NDTV.

Building Connection

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the project at the three-day long 'Digital India Conference of State IT Ministers' that came to an end on October 3.

"In his concluding remarks, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that connectivity is vital for Digital India and its reach to every corner of the country. He announced that ₹ 26,000 crores has been approved to install 25,000 new towers in the next 500 days," the official statement confirmed.

Minister of State (MoS) for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS Communications Devusinh Chauhan and IT ministers from 12 states and Union Territories, namely Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Manipur, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Mizoram, Telangana, Puducherry and Sikkim participated in the conference.

5G In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched the 5G service in India last week at the 6th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC). Reliance Jio and many other well-recognised telecom companies demonstrated the different use cases of 5G to PM Modi and also announced a few important details regarding its rollout.

Airtel is the first company to offer 5G to its users in the country as the company's Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal revealed that 5G mobile services are being pushed out to select cities for now. Meanwhile, BSNL, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are still yet to officially make it available for users in India.

Reliance Jio has announced that 5G will be made available in four cities, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi and Delhi, by Diwali. Currently, Airtel is offering 5G in 8 cities - Varanasi, Delhi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Mumbai, Chennai, and a few more. However, Vodafone Idea and BSNL have yet to provide details on the same.

Also Read: Gujarat: 40 Detained After Communal Clashes In Vadodara, 6 Injured In Stone Pelting At Garba Event