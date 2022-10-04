Gujarat: 40 Detained After Communal Clashes In Vadodara, 6 Injured In Stone Pelting At Garba Event

In what can only be described as a tragic incident, over six individuals were injured after revellers at a Garba venue were attacked by some intruders in the Kheda district of Gujarat, police confirmed on Tuesday (October 4). Cops were immediately deployed at Undhela village in Matar tehsil on the back of the incident on the night of October 3; an official was quoted as saying by News18.

"A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble. They even pelted stones," Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya stated.

He added that at least half-a-dozen people were injured in the incident and that police forces have been deployed in the village. Further, he said that efforts are underway to arrest the accused and that a home guard deployed at the spot was among the injured people.

Wholesome Event Turns Chaotic

The SP said that claim of stone pelting was made in the village square where the Garba event had been organised on the eve of the Navratri festival and the approach road from a locality behind the event venue.

In a different incident on October 3, cops arrested nearly 40 individuals in Vadodara after massive clashes broke out between two groups of different faiths at Savli town's vegetable market.

PR Patel, Vadodara Rural Police, was also quoted as saying by the news outlet that a local group had reportedly tied an Islamic flag to an electric pole ahead of a Muslim festival. However, a different group took offence to it due to the presence of a temple nearby.

On back of this, clashes broke out when the Hindu group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt.

