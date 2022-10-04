All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gujarat: 40 Detained After Communal Clashes In Vadodara, 6 Injured In Stone Pelting At Garba Event

Image Credit: NDTV (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Gujarat: 40 Detained After Communal Clashes In Vadodara, 6 Injured In Stone Pelting At Garba Event

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Gujarat,  4 Oct 2022 5:18 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble. They even pelted stones," Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya stated.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In what can only be described as a tragic incident, over six individuals were injured after revellers at a Garba venue were attacked by some intruders in the Kheda district of Gujarat, police confirmed on Tuesday (October 4). Cops were immediately deployed at Undhela village in Matar tehsil on the back of the incident on the night of October 3; an official was quoted as saying by News18.

"A group of people led by two men identified as Arif and Zahir entered the Navratri Garba venue and started causing trouble. They even pelted stones," Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya stated.

He added that at least half-a-dozen people were injured in the incident and that police forces have been deployed in the village. Further, he said that efforts are underway to arrest the accused and that a home guard deployed at the spot was among the injured people.

Wholesome Event Turns Chaotic

The SP said that claim of stone pelting was made in the village square where the Garba event had been organised on the eve of the Navratri festival and the approach road from a locality behind the event venue.

In a different incident on October 3, cops arrested nearly 40 individuals in Vadodara after massive clashes broke out between two groups of different faiths at Savli town's vegetable market.

PR Patel, Vadodara Rural Police, was also quoted as saying by the news outlet that a local group had reportedly tied an Islamic flag to an electric pole ahead of a Muslim festival. However, a different group took offence to it due to the presence of a temple nearby.

On back of this, clashes broke out when the Hindu group went to convey how their religious sentiments were hurt.

Also Read: IIT Bombay Students Body Claims IIMs Violated PhD Reservation Policy, Dalit Students 'Denied Seats'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Gujarat 
Garba 
Vadodara Police 
Dussehra 

Must Reads

Teachings Of Gandhi & Kalam: Bihar Govt School Students To Get Free Exercise Books, Almanacs
'Appointment On Compassionate Ground Is Concession, Not A Right': Supreme Court
Historic Feat! Traditional Gollabhama Saree From Telangana Features In UNESCO's List Of Iconic Textile Crafts
'Refrain From Showing Online Gambling Ads': Centre Warns OTT Platforms, Digital Publishers & TV Channels
Similar Posts
Appointment On Compassionate Ground Is Concession, Not A Right: Supreme Court
Trending

'Appointment On Compassionate Ground Is Concession, Not A Right': Supreme Court

The Logical Indian Crew
Refrain From Showing Online Gambling Ads: Centre Warns OTT Platforms, Digital Publishers & TV Channels
Trending

'Refrain From Showing Online Gambling Ads': Centre Warns OTT Platforms, Digital Publishers & TV...

The Logical Indian Crew
Prachand: First Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopter Inducted Into Air Force, Manufactured By HAL
Trending

'Prachand': First Made-In-India Light Combat Helicopter Inducted Into Air Force, Manufactured By

The Logical Indian Crew
Dalit Lecturer Dismissed For Navratri Post Says He Was Targeted Over Caste
Trending

Dalit Lecturer Dismissed For Navratri Post Says He Was 'Targeted Over Caste'

The Logical Indian Crew
After India Condemns Purported Hate Crime At Shri Bhagwat Gita Park, Canada Cops Denies Vandalism
Trending

After India Condemns Purported 'Hate Crime' At Shri Bhagwat Gita Park, Canada Cops Denies Vandalism

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X