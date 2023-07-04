'Tough To Copy': Central Armed Police Forces Get New Uniforms

The Central Armed Police Forces are preparing to update their uniforms in order to ensure clear differentiation from similar attire worn by private entities. According to sources, the approved plan includes the introduction of digital patterns, which will be implemented in a phased manner across the forces. Specialized units will also adopt these new uniforms in the coming months, featuring digital printing that enhances their resistance to replication.

Notably, the Indian Army has already adopted digital print uniforms and is seeking copyright protection for them. This transition to a combat uniform designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has paved the way for the Central Armed Police Forces' pursuit of tailored uniforms that meet their specific requirements and international standards.

A high-ranking official involved in the uniform approval process emphasized the advantages of digital prints, noting that their intricate and disruptive design patterns, combined with pixelation and various color schemes, make them difficult to counterfeit. The first force set to incorporate these distinctive digital print uniforms will be the CRPF, with others following suit, as reported in News18.

One of the primary concerns in designing the new uniforms was to create a unique and hard-to-replicate pattern. The implementation of digital prints helps address this concern, as it would be challenging to recreate the exact pattern across the entire uniform, particularly if attempted unprofessionally. The fabric composition of the uniform will primarily consist of 20% cotton and polyester. All forces have agreed on the proposed pattern and composition, which will be promptly implemented.

Sources also confirmed that certain elite units, such as the CRPF's anti-Naxal CoBRA unit, have already been equipped with digital print uniforms. Officials believe that this development will aid in identifying suspicious individuals attempting to pass off as personnel from the armed forces, as private security agencies also employ similar camouflage patterns.

In addition, sources revealed that the upcoming digital print uniforms will be more breathable, ensuring greater comfort for jawans (soldiers) in various weather conditions.

CAPF's Role In National Security

CAPF were formerly known as Central Para-Military Forces (CPMF), also various referred by Central Police Organisations (CPOs), Para-Military Forces (PMF) and Central Police Forces (CPF) interchangeably. In 2011, the Government of India released a circular adopting a uniform nomenclature to change the name of the forces to Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) play a crucial role in various aspects of national security. They are primarily responsible for border guarding, carried out by the Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Additionally, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) ensures the security of sensitive establishments. The CAPFs also assist the police in maintaining law and order, conducting counter-terrorist operations, and counter-naxal operations, undertaken by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the National Security Guard (NSG). Furthermore, these forces collaborate with the Indian Army and police in various capacities, serving in different roles as assigned.

It is worth noting that the BSF and CRPF have previously provided assistance to the army during external aggression. CAPF personnel are deployed in significant organizations such as the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), Special Protection Group (SPG), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). They also serve on deputation and receive attachments/training in various levels, formations, and courses alongside the Indian Army. Moreover, CAPFs contribute to the State Armed Police Force (e.g., Jharkhand Jaguars, Bihar Military Police, UP/MP STF, DRG, IRB, Chattisgarh Armed Police, etc.).

The role and performance of CAPFs carry immense significance due to their specialized nature as emergency forces that assist civil authorities in multiple capacities, often in highly challenging situations.

Indian Army's New Combat Uniform

On a separate note, the Indian Army has collaborated with NIFT to develop a new combat uniform. A team comprising professors and students worked on the project, resulting in several notable changes. The updated uniform features a lighter fabric and a digital disruptive pattern. Moreover, specific modifications have been made to enhance the comfort of female soldiers.

The collaborative effort between NIFT and the Army began approximately a year and a half ago when discussions initially revolved around design modifications. However, around May of the previous year, the Army requested further proposals with more comprehensive changes, encompassing camouflage patterns, fabrics, and designs. The final uniform design incorporates a lighter fabric for improved soldier comfort and a pixelated digital disruptive pattern for enhanced camouflage, reported The Times Of India.

While the color combinations have been maintained as per the Army's feedback, significant design changes include the elimination of the tucked-in shirt, which will be replaced with a T-shirt. The design team focused on creating a garment that is suitable for multiple terrains and aligns with global standards. They also made slight modifications to accommodate the female form, ensuring increased comfort for women soldiers. The project has been an exciting and challenging journey for the NIFT team, aiming to deliver a uniform that meets both the Army's requirements and the wearer's comfort.

