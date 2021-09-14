CCTVs, GPS Technology To Be Used For Waste Collection In Greater Noida

Greater Noida will now install GPS and CCTVs for vehicles that carry waste, making door to door waste collection methods more effective and efficient for the residents.

The Greater Noida Authority will first stick QR codes outside the houses and install GPS and CCTVs for waste collection, which will be a more effective and efficient way to do the job. These new collection methods are part of the door to door waste collection contract for which tender has been floated and maintained cleanliness in Greater Noida.

How Will It Work?

Greater Noida, in total, generates 200 tonnes of waste per day, and authorities are hiring an agency for door to door collection of waste and segregation as well. The tender for the entire project has been floated on a contract of ₹123.37 crore for a total period of 10 years.



"The authorities will also keep a close watch on this new process of waste collection. For example, Every house in Greater Noida will have a QR code. Whenever the vehicle which picks garbage comes to your house, he will scan the QR code through a mobile scanner. Once the scan is done, the information about garbage being picked up will reach the vendor. The vendor will place its monthly information before the authority," the authority said in a statement as reported by NDTV.

Better Facilities For Residents

Whether it is a village or an urban sector of the Greater Noida, this Hi-tech facility will be available in all parts of the Greater Noida. Similarly, the monitoring of vehicles garbage picking vehicles will also be done through Global Positioning System ( GPS) technology. With this facility, the authorities will be able to monitor any vehicle on duty's real-time location. CCTV cameras will also be installed at waste processing plants to monitor vehicles.



The authority's CEO Narendra Bhooshan said that all information is available on Greater Noida Authority's website. He further added that it will also have complete information about waste collection, and if residents find any problem, they can complain on the Mitra App. The details of the contractor's employees will also be available on the authority website, this new initiative will be finalised soon, and the residents of Greater Noida will get better facilities.

