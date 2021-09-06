All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
A Green Push! Meghalaya To Soon Get Its First-Ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Image Credit: Livemint

Environment
The Logical Indian Crew

A Green Push! Meghalaya To Soon Get Its First-Ever Electric Vehicle Charging Station

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Meghalaya,  6 Sep 2021 12:01 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Under the FAME II scheme, 11 EVCS in Shillong city (5 public EVCS and 6 at government establishments) will be developed.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The foundation stone for the first-ever electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) in Meghalaya was laid in the office complex of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited at Lapalang, Shillong. The EVCS are being developed under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid) & Electric Vehicles (FAME) India Scheme Phase-II. Under the scheme, 11 EVCS in Shillong city (5 public EVCS and 6 at government establishments) will be developed.

Each station will have four units of 15 kW DC-001 chargers and a 100 kW CCS-2/CHAdeMO charger (dual gun), making it 66 units of charging points in Shillong.

The Push Towards EVs In The State

In February this year, the state government announced a dedicated EV policy. It came into effect in April. Among other things, it aims to adopt at least 15 per cent electric vehicles (EVs) in the state by 2025. The state plans to have around 20,000 electric vehicles within a five-year period. This move, as the policy claims, will save about 50 lakh litres of fuel, resulting in a reduction of about 10,000 kg of CO2 emission daily. This means the policy will help in reducing more than 36.5 lakh kg of CO2 emission per year.

The state government will also provide incentives to a limited number of early EV adopters. It will offer a purchase subsidy of ₹10,000 per KWH for the first 3,500 electric two-wheelers, ₹4,000 per KWH for the first 200 electric three-wheelers, 2,500 electric four-wheelers, and 30 electric buses that will be purchased and registered in the state during the period.

The current fleet of EVs in the state is minuscule (just six). But even this tiny fleet has helped save about 1,568 litres of fuel and reduced 3,901 kg of carbon dioxide (CO2), the policy claims. The policy also proposes electricity tariff, including fixed demand charges, for the EVCS and priority electricity connections to EVCS.

Also Read: Boon To Agriculture! This Indore-Based Agritech Startup Has Benefitted 8 Lakh Farmers; Resolved Over 3 Million Queries


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Meghalaya 
Electric vechicle 
Charging Stations 
Shillong 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship Privacy Policy
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X