CBSE To Go Paperless With Blockchain Technology

Keeping up with modern times, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced blockchain technology to go completely paperless and keep class 10 and 12 board results safe and tamper-proof.

CBSE Director of Information and Technology Antriksh Johri told ANI, "Blockchain implementation has been done by CBSE. Earlier we introduced Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) for affiliation systems. Here, the data is linked and stored with cryptographic security so that it is immutable and traceable."

The board collaborated with the Centre of Excellence for Blockchain Technology of National Informatics Centre under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to create the Academic BlockChain Documents (ABCD) software.

Cryptographic Security

Blockchain technology stores the data in a distributed ledger with the ownership of all participating stakeholders. The data is recorded in the chain based on the consensus among the stakeholders and simultaneously replicated at all the locations in the distributed network of blockchain nodes.

This removes the need for third-party verification. The data is then linked and stored with cryptographic security making it immutable and traceable, and ensuring maximum security.

While the data of the last three years starting from 2019 has been recorded in this, the other data of previous years will be uploaded gradually. In 2016, the board was the first to develop its own academic repository named 'Parinam Manjusha'. This network is established with nodes at Bengaluru, Pune and Jaipur. Presently, the certificate chain is managed by NIC at its data centres.

The result certificates are kept in a distributed manner at different locations involving multiple stakeholders, protecting them against any attempt of tampering, under this technology, officials said.



"Blockchain implementation has been done by CBSE. Earlier we introduced Artificial intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML) for affiliation systems. Here, the data is linked and stored with cryptographic security so that it is immutable and traceable," Johri said.

Also Read: Telangana Family Forced To Make Public Toilet Their Home For 2 Yrs After House Collapses



