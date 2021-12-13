CBSE Class 10 Exam Paper Under Fire For Reported Gender Stereotyping

The paper held on December 11 received backlash from parents, teachers, and even politicians. The unseen passage in the CBSE Class X Board Exam included some misogynistic and objectionable remarks against women. The closing paragraph in Section A of the unseen passage mentions that "What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over the children," it added that "it was only by accepting her husband's sway that she could gain obedience from the young. The decision might be hers but the unpopularity was his, the more easily borne in that he might not be there."

Congress Voices Concern

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to twitter ad raise her objection towards the question paper. "Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly, the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?" she tweeted.

Clearly the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum? @cbseindia29 @narendramodi?? pic.twitter.com/5NZyPUzWxz — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 13, 2021

Statement Released By CBSE



The board meanwhile said, "the matter will be referred to subject experts for considered view as per the present procedures of the board."

When it comes to the correct answer option and the answer key released by the board, it clarified: "if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students."

Earlier in December, Class XI Sociology Paper had asked the question to name the party under which the 'anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002' took place which the board said was inappropriate and against its guidelines.

