Caste discrimination
CBSE Class 10 Exam Paper Under Fire For Reported Gender Stereotyping

Photo Credit: India Today (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

CBSE Class 10 Exam Paper Under Fire For Reported Gender Stereotyping

Rafia Tasleem

Writer: Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters in Mass Communication 2nd Year from Aligarh Muslim University. She has completed her graduation in Political Science honors from AMU.

See article by Rafia Tasleem

Delhi,  13 Dec 2021 1:44 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Earlier in December, Class XI Sociology Paper had asked the question to name the party under which the 'anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002' took place which the board said was inappropriate and against its guidelines.

The paper held on December 11 received backlash from parents, teachers, and even politicians. The unseen passage in the CBSE Class X Board Exam included some misogynistic and objectionable remarks against women. The closing paragraph in Section A of the unseen passage mentions that "What people were slow to observe was that the emancipation of the wife destroyed the parent's authority over the children," it added that "it was only by accepting her husband's sway that she could gain obedience from the young. The decision might be hers but the unpopularity was his, the more easily borne in that he might not be there."

Congress Voices Concern

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to twitter ad raise her objection towards the question paper. "Unbelievable! Are we really teaching children this drivel? Clearly, the BJP Government endorses these retrograde views on women, why else would they feature in the CBSE curriculum?" she tweeted.

Statement Released By CBSE

The board meanwhile said, "the matter will be referred to subject experts for considered view as per the present procedures of the board."

When it comes to the correct answer option and the answer key released by the board, it clarified: "if the experts opine that the passage elicits multiple interpretations, appropriate action will be taken to protect the interest of the students."

Earlier in December, Class XI Sociology Paper had asked the question to name the party under which the 'anti-Muslim violence in Gujarat in 2002' took place which the board said was inappropriate and against its guidelines.

Also Read: MP: Four Cops In Shahdol Booked For Spitting Tobacco On Police Station Premises

Writer : Rafia Tasleem
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
CBSE 
Gender Bias 
Sexism 
Education system 

