MP: Four Cops In Shahdol Booked For Spitting Tobacco On Police Station Premises

Four police personnel are currently in big trouble in Madhya Pradesh for spitting tobacco on Shahdol police station premises, according to a report in ANI. As per latest developments, all of the four above-mentioned police personnel have been booked and placed under arrest as well for the act.

The four individuals have been booked for spreading filth in the police station campus and indiscipline. While explaining the decision, Shahdol Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya stated that despite handing out multiple warnings head constable Pyare Lal, Additional Sub Inspector Dinesh Dwivedi, Sub Inspector Nand Kumar Kachwaha and ASI Devendra Singh still spitted tobacco in the police station premises and as a result, all of them have been arrested.

"Despite giving a warning, four police personnel namely Sub Inspector Nand Kumar Kachwaha, Additional Sub Inspector Dinesh Dwivedi, ASI Devendra Singh and head constable Pyare Lal spitted tobacco in the premises of the police station and have been arrested on the charges of indiscipline and spreading filth on the premises of police station," Shahdol ASP Mukesh Vaishya was quoted as saying by ANI.

What's Next For Them?

Currently, the matter is being probed further and if they are found guilty, at the very least these police personnel could even lose their jobs. However, what further steps will be taken against them still remains to be seen.

At present, the four cops are accused of desecrating their place of work and could trigger an immediate termination in case those in authority come to the conclusion that these types of actions are warranted.

