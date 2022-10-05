'Operation Chakra': CBI Searches 105 Locations Nationwide After FBI Inputs On Cyber Criminals

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches across the country at 105 different locations in a case related to cyber fraud. The searches are conducted under 'Operation Chakra' to expose illegal cyber activities.

According to officials, the state police are conducting searches at 18 locations, and CBI is searching the remaining 87 sites. The investigating agency kicked off the operation based on inputs from Interpol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Australian Federal Police, and Royal Canadian Mount Police, reported News18.

Raids Across The Country

According to reports, five locations in Delhi, four in Andaman and Nicobar islands, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Assam and Karnataka, among others, are under the radar of CBI. In the search operation conducted in Rajasthan, the agency recovered 1.5 kg of gold and Rs 1.5 crore from the Rajsamand district.

The CBI also raided several locations in Pune and Ahmedabad and found two illegal call centres. Majorly, the illegal prospect is built because of their involvement in unethical crypto and cyber activities. The agency also found dark web activities being practised.

Under 'Operation Chakra,' the investigating agency has registered multiple cases against offenders of cyber rules under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The officials are now analysing the financial transactions done by cyber fraudsters to dig deeper into the case.

Different Operations Being Conducted By CBI

Recently, the CBI also raided 56 locations across 20 states and Union territories under operation 'Megha Chakra' in relation to internet distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

According to officials, the searches were based on information obtained from Interpol Singapore and intelligence obtained from 'Operation Carbon,' conducted last year against peddlers of CSAM on the internet using cloud storage.

