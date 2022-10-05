All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Operation Chakra: CBI Searches 105 Locations Nationwide After FBI Inputs On Cyber Criminals

Image Credits: Dainik Savera Times, Pratik Joseph (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Operation Chakra': CBI Searches 105 Locations Nationwide After FBI Inputs On Cyber Criminals

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  5 Oct 2022 6:14 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched 105 locations nationwide in a case related to cyber fraud under ‘Operation Chakra.’ The CBI raided two sites in Ahmedabad and Pune and found illegal crypto and dark web activities.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches across the country at 105 different locations in a case related to cyber fraud. The searches are conducted under 'Operation Chakra' to expose illegal cyber activities.

According to officials, the state police are conducting searches at 18 locations, and CBI is searching the remaining 87 sites. The investigating agency kicked off the operation based on inputs from Interpol, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Australian Federal Police, and Royal Canadian Mount Police, reported News18.

Raids Across The Country

According to reports, five locations in Delhi, four in Andaman and Nicobar islands, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Assam and Karnataka, among others, are under the radar of CBI. In the search operation conducted in Rajasthan, the agency recovered 1.5 kg of gold and Rs 1.5 crore from the Rajsamand district.

The CBI also raided several locations in Pune and Ahmedabad and found two illegal call centres. Majorly, the illegal prospect is built because of their involvement in unethical crypto and cyber activities. The agency also found dark web activities being practised.

Under 'Operation Chakra,' the investigating agency has registered multiple cases against offenders of cyber rules under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The officials are now analysing the financial transactions done by cyber fraudsters to dig deeper into the case.

Different Operations Being Conducted By CBI

Recently, the CBI also raided 56 locations across 20 states and Union territories under operation 'Megha Chakra' in relation to internet distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

According to officials, the searches were based on information obtained from Interpol Singapore and intelligence obtained from 'Operation Carbon,' conducted last year against peddlers of CSAM on the internet using cloud storage.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: At Least 10 Bodies Spotted, 4 Retrieved After Avalanche Hits Draupadi's Danda-2 Peak

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Operation Chakra 
CBI 
Cyber Crime 

Must Reads

Did People Wave Pakistan's Flag During Bharat Jodo Yatra? Know The Viral Truth Here!
Video Of A Protest Over Death Of Masha Amini In Iran Viral As Hindu-Muslim Clash
Twitter Post Comparing India And USA's Delivery System Sparks Debate On Labour Conditions- Here's What Happened!
President Draupadi Murmu Launches 'herSTART' Initiative For Women Entrepreneurs In Gujarat
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X