Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Conducts Multiple Raids At TMC Leaders Homes In West Bengal

Image Credit: NDTV and Unsplash (Representational)

The Logical Indian Crew

Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Conducts Multiple Raids At TMC Leaders' Homes In West Bengal

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

West Bengal,  4 Aug 2022 6:04 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The CBI teams conducted raids at local TMC leaders' premises, including Md Nazzibuddin alias Tulu Mondal and Abdul Karim Khan, and Jiyaula Haque Sekh alias Mukto, in the Illambazar and Nanoor area, they stated. Mondal is deemed as an aide of TMC's Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 3 conducted multiple raids at 13 locations in Kolkata and Birbhum district in West Bengal in relation to its investigation into a reported cattle smuggling scam, officials revealed.

The CBI teams conducted raids at local TMC leaders' premises, including Md Nazzibuddin alias Tulu Mondal and Abdul Karim Khan, and Jiyaula Haque Sekh alias Mukto, in the Illambazar and Nanoor area, they stated. Mondal is deemed as an aide of TMC's Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal.

"Karim Khan has been absconding for quite some time and his mobile number is also unreachable," one of the officials were quoted as saying by NDTV.

Previously, Mondal had appeared twice before the CBI for questioning, and his bodyguard has also been detained as part of the probe.

"During searches, cash of ₹ 17 lakh, electronic devices including 10 mobile phones, pen drives, hard disc besides several incriminating documents and locker key have been recovered," CBI's official release stated.

Illegal Cattle Trafficking

The CBI had taken charge of the case on September 21, 2020, against the four in association with the reported illegal cross-border trade of cattle. Meanwhile, the CBI has also charge sheeted BSF Commandant Satish Kumar and six other individuals, including a reported close aide of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Vinay Mishra, absconding, for their reported involvement in smuggling cattle operating on the India-Bangladesh border.

Other than Mishra, CBI also charge-sheeted Kumar, the then Commandant, 36 Battalion BSF, mastermind Enamul Haque, Golam Mustafa Taniya Sanyal, Anarul Seikh, Rashida Bibi and Badal Krishna Sanyal for reportedly being part of criminal conspiracy for smuggling cattle across to Bangladesh.

In its official charge sheet for the Special Court, Asansol (West Bengal), the CBI claimed that Haque was the main organiser of this illegal trafficking of cattle and was also assisted by two other accused in connivance with Kumar was deployed at Malda and Murshidabad.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Gold Medals For Indian Lawn Bowls & TT Teams As Shuttlers Settle For Silver

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
CBI 
Cattle Smuggling 
Trinamool Congress 
TMC 

