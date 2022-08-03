CWG 2022: Gold Medals For Indian Lawn Bowls & TT Teams As Shuttlers Settle For Silver

It was yet another remarkable day for the Indian athletes as India women's quartet of Rupa Rani Tirkey, Lovely Choubey, Nayanmoni Saikia and Pinki made history by claiming the country's first-ever medal in Lawn Bowls after defeating South Africa (17-10) in the summit clash. India also found a new sport to follow after this landmark gold medal, which grabbed the limelight on August 2.

"We are absolutely ecstatic about winning the gold medal. We have come close to winning a medal in Commonwealth Games a couple of times but fell short by a point or two. This time we were determined from the start that we will never allow such a situation to develop," Lovely Choubey was quoted as saying by News18.

Medal Tally For India

India bagged another gold but was in familiar territory as the men's Table Tennis also persisted in their domination of CWG to win a gold medal in the team's event for the second time. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal Achanta joined forces and produced collective performances as they secured the second consecutive gold medal for India at the event with a dominating 3-1 win over Singapore in the final.

As expected, Gnansekaran was victorious in both of his games, singles against Yew En Koen Pang 3-1 and doubles with Desai to defeat Yong Izaac Quek and Koen Pang 3-0; Desai still sealed the deal for the country with a 3-0 win over Clarence Chew.

Weightlifter Vikas Thakur added another Commonwealth Games medal to his name, bagging a silver medal in the men's 96kg category. The seasoned Thakur lifted 346kg (155kg+191kg) to secure the second spot and claim his third medal across three editions. It was also Thakur's second silver medal, having finished second during the Glasgow 2014 edition. In Gold Coast, he had won bronze.

Medals In Various Atletes

Meanwhile, Indian star shuttlers faced a 1-3 defeat to Malaysia in the mixed team final and had to settle for a silver medal instead. In contrast, it's a heartbreaking loss after their rampant run till the final. PV Sindhu remained the only shuttler from the country who managed to earn a win in the tie, while India lost the men's doubles, women's doubles and men's singles clash to settle for silver.

Ace squash star Saurav Ghosal also faced a hard loss in the semifinals of the men's singles event against New Zealand's Paul Coll and is now set to play in the bronze medal match.

Discus throwers Navjeet Kaur Dhillon and Seema Punia were disappointed as they finished eighth and fifth in the final with below-par performances.

Boxer Rohit Tokas (67kg) had advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's welterweight category. The 29-year-old boxer secured a 5-0 win over Alfred Kotey of Ghana on his way.

Also Read: Rice Is Now 30% More Costlier Since Early June Due To High Export Demand, Crop Crisis: Report