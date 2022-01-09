Case Filed Against Muslim Bridegroom For Dressing As Hindu Deity In Karnataka

A case has been filed against the Muslim bridegroom and their family members for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community during a wedding ceremony.

The case has been filed on the complaint lodged in Vittal police station by a 27-year-old youth named Chethan, a resident of Kadambu, Vittalpadnoor of Bantwal taluk. The complaint reportedly states that the bridegroom dressed as Koragajja, a revered Hindu deity in the Tulunadu area, during the ceremony.

On 6 January, the wedding took place in the afternoon where Azeez's daughter, a resident of Salethur in Kolnadu village, married Umarullal Bashith, a resident of Uppala near Manjeshwar in the district of Kasargod. Later the same day, Bashith arrived at the bride's residence for a dinner party, accompanied by his friends. During the party, Bashith's friends made him wear a cap made of arecanut plant, painted him like Koragajja, made him dance indecently, and recorded it. The dance video has since been shared on social media resulting in outrage amongst the Hindu community.

Recent Development In Case

Umarullal Bashith, the accused, has issued an apology on social media for the incident through a video and said that it was not intended to hurt the religious sentiments of any community. In the 3-seconds-long video, Bashith apologied and said, "During my wedding ceremony, my friends did it for fun. It was not intended to hurt the Koraga community or any other caste. I have faith and respect towards all castes. I apologise if it hurt anyone", reported The Times of India.

Outrage By The Hindu Community

Chethan has asserted that the dance video is shared on social media with an attempt to disturb the peace in society. According to Dajjiworld, he stated, "Such incidents may cause disharmony in society, hence, proper legal action should be taken against the bridegroom, the family members of the bride, and his friends for hurting religious sentiments, disrupting social harmony, and creating enmity between the religions".

The case has been filed for offences punishable under IPC Sections 153A (promoting disharmony between different groups) and 295 (defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred).

Shivanand Mendon, the district secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rajesh Naik, a Member of the Legislative Assembly belonging to Bhartiya Janata Party, has condemned the incident and demanded that the authorities take stringent action against all the accused.

K Ashraf, a former city mayor and Dakshina Kannada district Muslim federation president, condemned the incident and said the bridegroom had insulted a community in a communally sensitive region. He also called out the behaviour of all the accused and said that it went against the pars followed by Muslims during wedding ceremonies.

