All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Case Filed Against Muslim Bridegroom For Dressing As Hindu Deity In Karnataka

Image Credit- Live Hindustan, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Case Filed Against Muslim Bridegroom For Dressing As Hindu Deity In Karnataka

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  9 Jan 2022 7:57 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-09T13:41:12+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A video of a bridegroom dressed as Koragajja, a Hindu deity and dancing indecently, has sparked outrage on social media. A case has been filed against the bridegroom and their family members.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A case has been filed against the Muslim bridegroom and their family members for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Hindu community during a wedding ceremony.

The case has been filed on the complaint lodged in Vittal police station by a 27-year-old youth named Chethan, a resident of Kadambu, Vittalpadnoor of Bantwal taluk. The complaint reportedly states that the bridegroom dressed as Koragajja, a revered Hindu deity in the Tulunadu area, during the ceremony.

On 6 January, the wedding took place in the afternoon where Azeez's daughter, a resident of Salethur in Kolnadu village, married Umarullal Bashith, a resident of Uppala near Manjeshwar in the district of Kasargod. Later the same day, Bashith arrived at the bride's residence for a dinner party, accompanied by his friends. During the party, Bashith's friends made him wear a cap made of arecanut plant, painted him like Koragajja, made him dance indecently, and recorded it. The dance video has since been shared on social media resulting in outrage amongst the Hindu community.

Recent Development In Case

Umarullal Bashith, the accused, has issued an apology on social media for the incident through a video and said that it was not intended to hurt the religious sentiments of any community. In the 3-seconds-long video, Bashith apologied and said, "During my wedding ceremony, my friends did it for fun. It was not intended to hurt the Koraga community or any other caste. I have faith and respect towards all castes. I apologise if it hurt anyone", reported The Times of India.

Outrage By The Hindu Community

Chethan has asserted that the dance video is shared on social media with an attempt to disturb the peace in society. According to Dajjiworld, he stated, "Such incidents may cause disharmony in society, hence, proper legal action should be taken against the bridegroom, the family members of the bride, and his friends for hurting religious sentiments, disrupting social harmony, and creating enmity between the religions".

The case has been filed for offences punishable under IPC Sections 153A (promoting disharmony between different groups) and 295 (defilement of a place of worship or an object held sacred).

Shivanand Mendon, the district secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Rajesh Naik, a Member of the Legislative Assembly belonging to Bhartiya Janata Party, has condemned the incident and demanded that the authorities take stringent action against all the accused.

K Ashraf, a former city mayor and Dakshina Kannada district Muslim federation president, condemned the incident and said the bridegroom had insulted a community in a communally sensitive region. He also called out the behaviour of all the accused and said that it went against the pars followed by Muslims during wedding ceremonies.

Also Read: India Set To Witness Covid-19 Peak By January End; Might Report 10 Lakh Cases Every Day: IISc-ISI Model

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Muslim Bridegroom 
Karnataka 
Case Filed 
Apology 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X