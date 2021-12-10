All section
Caste discrimination
Never Lose Hope: Group Capt Varun Singhs Moving Message For Students

Image Credits: Twitter/ANI, Jansatta

Trending
'Never Lose Hope': Group Capt Varun Singh's Moving Message For Students

India,  10 Dec 2021 1:09 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Anish Yande

Group Captain Varun Singh in his letter said," Never lose hope, never think that you cannot be good at what you want to be. It will not come easy, it will take effort, it will require sacrifice of time and comfort."

Group Captain Varun Singh battles for his life at Command Hospital in Bengaluru, following the horrific crash that claimed the lives of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others. As the nation prays for his recovery, a moving letter about his advice to school students has come into the light.

A Shaurya Chakra awardee, he showed his courage as he handled his Tejas fighter jet even after losing control due to multiple technical failures. As a result of his bravery, he won the prestigious gallantry award.

In September of this year, the Group Captain Singh wrote a letter to the Principal of his alma mater, the Army Public School in Haryana's Chandimandir Cantonment. As per the Hindustan Times, the group captain wrote the letter after the President of India awarded him the Shaurya Chakra. Group Captain Varun Singh explained that the letter was not written: "to blow my own trumpet or with a desire to seek a pat on the back." He penned down some thoughts about his life that, according to him, "may help and inspire children that they are meant to be only mediocre in this hypercompetitive world."

Looking Back At His Struggles

He expressed how he became fascinated with flight, "I was a very average student who barely scored 1st division in Class 12... But I had a passion for aeroplanes and aviation."

Recounting his struggle with self-worth, he said in the letter,

"... I always thought I was meant to be average, and there was no point in trying to excel. (But) after commissioning as a young Flight Lieutenant in a fighter squadron, I realised I could do well if I put my mind and heart to it..."he said.

This new attitude changed his life, as he soon excelled at flight school, winning two trophies at the challenging Flying Instructors' course. He was selected for a Tejas fighter squadron despite having crossed the age limit.

His moving letter to students read, "It's ok to be mediocre, and not everyone will excel at school and score in the 90s. He goes on to share, "Never lose hope, never think that you cannot be good at what you want to be. It will not come easy; it will take effort, it will require the sacrifice of time and comfort. I was mediocre, and today I have reached difficult milestones in my career. Do not think that 12"h board marks decide what you are capable of achieving in life. Believe in yourself, work towards it."

Also Read: Centre Sends Formal Letter To Farmer Leaders Promising Committee On MSP

