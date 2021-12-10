Centre Sends Formal Letter To Farmer Leaders Promising Committee On MSP

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha has received a formal letter from the Government agreeing to several pending demands from the protesting farmers. As farm leaders met on December 9 to decide on ending the year-long protests, it said that the SKM "formally announces the lifting of the morchas at Delhi borders on national highways and various other locations in response".

The official letter said that the Government promises to form a committee to call the minimum support prize withdrawing cases against them immediately.

The Key Demand Of Farmers Will Be Fulfilled Shortly

According to the reports of the Mint, one of the key demands of the protesting farmers was the proposed committee on MSP, Where farmers demanded the inclusion of their representative. The Centre has agreed to these demands. Farmers have announced that they will end their protest on December 11 and return to their homes. One of the farmer leaders said that the union will hold another meeting on January 15 in Delhi if the Government doesn't fulfil its promises.

"We have decided to suspend our agitation. We will hold a review meeting on Jan 15. If Govt doesn't fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni has said.

Farmers Moving Back To Home

Farmers have started to remove the tents from the protest site at the Singhu border. The decision to end the year-long protest was taken by the five-member committee of SKM on Wednesday morning after receiving the proposal sent by the central Government seeking suspension of farm agitation. The Morcha again met at 12 pm today to take a final decision on the lifting of the agitation.

"It is a historic victory. The Government had to repeal the three laws that were anti-farmer, anti-people and in the interests of corporates. For one year, farmers from all states braved the weather, Covid, defamation and camped at the borders of Delhi," Ashok Dhawale, who is a member of the five-member panel that negotiated with the Centre, said Dhawale also talked about the farmer issues such as MSP, debt, Adivasi land, farm insurance that are yet unsolved.

Meanwhile, BKU chief Rakesh Tikait also expressed his thoughts on it and said: "I will go to Darbar Sahib in Amritsar to pay obeisance and then to my village."

