Caste discrimination
Image Credits: Unsplash, Pexels (Representational)

Trending
Inclusive Definitions: Cambridge Dictionary Redefines 'Woman' & 'Man', Develops Better Understanding Of Trans Community

14 Dec 2022

The Cambridge Dictionary made the changes after comprehensively studying the usage pattern of these words and concluded that the new definitions will help users and learners of the English language develop a better understanding.

In a world that is gradually opening up and accepting things that defy century-old stereotypes, it is important to define one's existence and identity. With the advent of gender studies, people have opened up to the idea of gender identities that go beyond just 'man' and 'woman'.

Now, individuals identifying themselves as transgender or non-conforming gender individuals are coming out, and it is the responsibility of those enjoying social power to include them in society. In one such display of being more inclusive, the Cambridge dictionary has revised the definitions of 'man' and woman' to include those who identify as a gender other than their sex at birth.

Studied Usage Pattern Of Words: Cambridge

Published by the oldest publishing house in the world, Cambridge University Press has been publishing dictionaries for the world since 1995. It has established itself as one of the most reputed sources of the English language vocabulary, with several top institutes across the world citing it in their academic literature.

Earlier this week, the dictionary revised the definitions of the two primary genders to be more inclusive. A spokesperson for the Cambridge Dictionary told the Telegraph, "Our editors made this addition to the entry for 'woman' in October. They carefully studied usage patterns of the word woman and concluded that this definition is one that learners of English should be aware of to support their understanding of how the language is used."

Revised Definitions Added

The definition of 'man', besides reading 'an adult male human being', now says, 'an adult who lives and identifies as a male though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth'. The examples for the new definition read: "Mark is a trans man (= a man who was said to be female when they were born)" and "Their doctor encouraged them to live as a man for a while before undergoing surgical transition".

Similarly, the definition of 'woman', besides reading 'an adult female human being', now reads, 'an adult who lives and identifies as female though they may have been said to have a different sex at birth'. The examples for 'woman' read: "She was the first trans woman elected to a national office" and "mary is a woman who was assigned male at birth".

In July this year, the Merriam-Webster dictionary also revised the definition of 'woman' by adding 'having gender identity that is opposite of male'. Furthermore, the revised definitions have been welcomed by the transgender community as they now feel even more recognised.

Dr Jane Hamlin, president of Beaumont Society – a charity which supports transgender and non-binary people, congratulated the Cambridge dictionary team for getting the new definitions right as they are clear, concise and correct.

Also Read: Tamil Nadu: Govt To Include LGBTQIA+ Issues In School Curricula, Aims To Work Towards Inclusivity

