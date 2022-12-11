All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu: Govt To Include LGBTQIA+ Issues In School Curricula, Aims To Work Towards Inclusivity

Image Credits: Unsplash, Unsplash (Representational)

LGBTQ+

Tamil Nadu: Govt To Include LGBTQIA+ Issues In School Curricula, Aims To Work Towards Inclusivity

Jayali Wavhal

Writer: Jayali Wavhal  (Digital Editor) 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Tamil Nadu,  11 Dec 2022 8:57 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Besides introducing the issues in the academic curricula, teachers too will be given training on how to address the topic. They will also be sensitised about the community and the numerous challenges it faces in society.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a significant step toward strengthening the LGBTQIA+ community, the Tamil Nadu state government has informed the Madras high court that laws to protect the rights of these community members would be announced and put into force by month's end.

Moreover, to educate society about the queer community, the government is addressing the issue at the grassroots level; challenges faced by the LGBTQIA+ community will soon be included in the school curricula.

Educating Teachers & Children

The state government has stated that besides introducing the issues in the academic curriculum, teachers too will be given training on how to address the topic. They will also be sensitised about the community and the numerous challenges it faces in society.

"More than one lakh teachers have benefited through the virtual training given and such training will be given from time to time. Teachers who are trained will be made aware about the peculiarities of persons belonging to the LGBTQIA+ community and they will only be a recipient of the communication from the concerned student belonging to the community," J Ravindran, an attorney auditor general said, as reported by The Times of India.

The government believes that creating awareness among students about the community will help make society an inclusive place in the long run.

Gender-Neutral Bathrooms

Besides the inclusion of topics related to the LGBTQIA+ community, the government will also change the school infrastructure to ensure every student feels included. Schools will have gender-neutral bathrooms for students who do not conform to any gender as per societal norms.

Additionally, schools will also be adding a separate column for transsexual applicants next to the 'male' and 'female' columns in the application forms. Not only will this normalise the application process but it also seals the fact that schools are safe places to learn and live with inclusivity. The regulations by the state government also impose a ban on 'conversion therapy' of LGBTQIA+ members, thus safeguarding their human rights.

"Draft rules have been published and comments/suggestions invited and since no comments/suggestions were received from any quarter, rules have been forwarded to the law department. What remains is the notification to be published in the gazette and bring rules into effect," J Ravindran said further.

Also Read: 'Self Confidence Was The Only Driving Force': In A First, Two Transgender Doctors Join Govt Service In Telangana

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Tamil Nadu 
LGBTQIA+ 
School Curricula 
Inclusivity 
Queer 
Transgender 

Must Reads

Determined To Help The Under Privileged, Odisha Guest Lecturer Moonlights As Porter For Education Of Poor Kids
Sustainable Infrastructure! In A First, Vizag Startup Releases EPD For Carbon-Negative Construction Bricks
Kerala: Seed Farm In Aluva Declared As First Carbon Neutral Farm In India, CM Pinarayi Announces
Tamil Nadu: Govt To Include LGBTQIA+ Issues In School Curricula, Aims To Work Towards Inclusivity
Similar Posts
Self Confidence Was The Only Driving Force: In A First, Two Transgender Doctors Join Govt Service In Telangana
LGBTQ+

'Self Confidence Was The Only Driving Force': In A First, Two Transgender Doctors Join Govt Service...

The Logical Indian Crew
As Same-Sex Couples Await Legal Recognition, Two Lesbian Brides From Kerala Make A Statement Through Their Wedding Photoshoot
LGBTQ+

As Same-Sex Couples Await Legal Recognition, Two Lesbian Brides From Kerala Make A Statement Through...

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala Transgender Couple Denied Permission To Marry At Temple, Activist Calls It Unfortunate Incident
LGBTQ+

Kerala Transgender Couple Denied Permission To Marry At Temple, Activist Calls It 'Unfortunate...

The Logical Indian Crew
Meet Bobi, Transgender Candidate In MCD Polls Who Wants To Help Trans Community & Underprivileged
LGBTQ+

Meet Bobi, Transgender Candidate In MCD Polls Who Wants To Help Trans Community & Underprivileged

The Logical Indian Crew
Towards Inclusivity! Maharashtra To Reserve A Police Sub-Inspector Post For Transgender Community
LGBTQ+

Towards Inclusivity! Maharashtra To Reserve A Police Sub-Inspector Post For Transgender Community

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X