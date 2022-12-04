'Self Confidence Was The Only Driving Force': In A First, Two Transgender Doctors Join Govt Service In Telangana

In the state of Telangana, two transgender doctors have created history by joining the government service. Two doctors, who are identified as Ruth John Paul and Prachi Rathod, are the first transgender doctors to join the government-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as medical officers.

Their achievement marks immense significance for the progress of the entire transgender community in the state and nationwide. Recalling the childhood days, Dr Ruth John Paul commented on the social stigma and discrimination.

Dr Paul said, "I struggled so much since my childhood because of my gender. The dream of becoming a doctor motivated me to work harder. I faced many stigmas from society, friends, and relatives. However, I completed my studies, and I want to thank the superintendent and all the faculty for this because I am here because of their support," The Print reported.

'Self-Confidence, The Only Driving Force'

On the other hand, Dr Prachi Rathod, who completed MBBS from a medical college in Adilabad in 2015, said that the stigma and discrimination would never go despite all our achievements. She added that her self-confidence was the only driving force that motivated her to achieve the goal.

According to the hospital's superintendent, Nagender, there were vacancies for three medical officers at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH), and more than 336 doctors applied, of which two transgender and one HIV-affected doctor were recruited. He also hailed the state government for the initiative and mentioned that there is also a proposal to open a transgender clinic in OGH.

He also highlighted that everyone is praising the effort of the state government. There is some resistance from a few people, but more than 90 per cent of the department is encouraging the initiative. Such initiatives will further strengthen and empower the transgender community to do well in their respective fields.

