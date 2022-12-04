Badminton Asia Junior Championships: Unnati Hooda Becomes First Indian To Enter U-17 Women's Singles Final

Badminton prodigy Unnati Hooda became the first Indian to enter the U-17 women's singles final of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Thailand on Saturday (December 3) after defeating Mion Yokouchi of Japan in straight games.

The young shuttler is set to play the gold match today (December 4) against Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsarn. Notably, Unnati has lived up to the expectations of her management authority as she has not dropped a single set in the prestigious event.

In the ongoing Badminton Asia Junior Championships, another set of players from India has also inched to the finals. Anish Thoppani, a U-15 singles player, and Sanskar Saraswat and Arsh Mohammad, a U-17 men's pair, both posted impressive wins to make it to the gold medal match, reported Hindustan Times.

In the past, dominating pair of Arjun MR and Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Krishna Prasad Garaga have won the gold for India in the U-17 category at the tournament. In the women's singles event, Unnati has now scripted history by entering the finals.

Know About Unnati Hooda

In recent decades, Indian badminton sports have produced several champions- Saina Nehwal, Kadambi Srikanth, and PV Sindhu. Rising star Unnati Hooda also shows potential for representing India on a global stage.

She scripted history during the Odisha Open 2022, where she was the youngest badminton player to bag the Super 100 BWF World Tour Title. After that, she never looked back and continued showcasing her exceptional skills at sporting events.

She started her journey at the Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, Haryana, where Parvesh Kumar used to run a badminton academy. She was born in Chamaria village to a father who was passionate about badminton. He enrolled his daughter in the academy when she was seven years old.

Nobody except her coach knew her potential to play the sport. After her triumph in the Odisha Open 2022, she came under the national focus. She has also been selected in the Indian squad, which will play Asian Games, but it's now postponed to 2023 due to unwanted circumstances.

