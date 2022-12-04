All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Badminton Asia Junior Championships: Unnati Hooda Becomes First Indian To Enter U-17 Womens Singles Final

Image Credit: Olympics

Sports
The Logical Indian Crew

Badminton Asia Junior Championships: Unnati Hooda Becomes First Indian To Enter U-17 Women's Singles Final

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  4 Dec 2022 8:19 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-12-04T14:08:26+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh | 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer : Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

Rising shuttler Unnati Hooda on Saturday (December 3), became the first Indian to enter the finals of the U-17 women's Badminton Asia Championships in Thailand. She achieved the milestone after defeating Japan's Mion Yokouchi in straight games.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Badminton prodigy Unnati Hooda became the first Indian to enter the U-17 women's singles final of the Badminton Asia Junior Championships in Thailand on Saturday (December 3) after defeating Mion Yokouchi of Japan in straight games.

The young shuttler is set to play the gold match today (December 4) against Thailand's Sarunrak Vitidsarn. Notably, Unnati has lived up to the expectations of her management authority as she has not dropped a single set in the prestigious event.

In the ongoing Badminton Asia Junior Championships, another set of players from India has also inched to the finals. Anish Thoppani, a U-15 singles player, and Sanskar Saraswat and Arsh Mohammad, a U-17 men's pair, both posted impressive wins to make it to the gold medal match, reported Hindustan Times.

In the past, dominating pair of Arjun MR and Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Krishna Prasad Garaga have won the gold for India in the U-17 category at the tournament. In the women's singles event, Unnati has now scripted history by entering the finals.

Know About Unnati Hooda

In recent decades, Indian badminton sports have produced several champions- Saina Nehwal, Kadambi Srikanth, and PV Sindhu. Rising star Unnati Hooda also shows potential for representing India on a global stage.

She scripted history during the Odisha Open 2022, where she was the youngest badminton player to bag the Super 100 BWF World Tour Title. After that, she never looked back and continued showcasing her exceptional skills at sporting events.

She started her journey at the Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, Haryana, where Parvesh Kumar used to run a badminton academy. She was born in Chamaria village to a father who was passionate about badminton. He enrolled his daughter in the academy when she was seven years old.

Nobody except her coach knew her potential to play the sport. After her triumph in the Odisha Open 2022, she came under the national focus. She has also been selected in the Indian squad, which will play Asian Games, but it's now postponed to 2023 due to unwanted circumstances.

Also Read: 'Gender Neutral Service': Indian Navy Inducts 341 Women Sailors For First Time Under Agnipath Scheme

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Writer : Deepthi Rao
Unnati Hooda 
Badminton Asia Junior Championships 
Who Is Unnati Hooda 
Badminton Stars of India 

Must Reads

Pedalling Across 20 States, 67-Year-Old Cyclist Reaches Vijayawada As Part Of The "Mumbai To Mumbai" Cycle Expedition
Ban On School Buses After 8:30 Am In Bangalore To Ease Traffic, Violators To Pay Penalty
Soaring Higher! India Ranks 48th In International Aviation Safety Ranking
'Self Confidence Was The Only Driving Force': In A First, Two Transgender Doctors Join Govt Service In Telangana
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X