1 Dead, Many More Wounded In California Church Mass Shooting; Gunman Held

Image Credit- Pexels, Geneva

Trending
Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives: Shiva Chaudhary

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

Others/World,  16 May 2022 6:05 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

After the recent Buffalo mass shooting, a man opened fire during a Sunday lunch reception at a Southern California church. At least one person died while five people were injured in the shooting, primarily Asian senior citizens.

Just one day after an 18-year-old gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, another similar incident has rocked the United States. The incident occurred at a Southern California church on Sunday, wherein one person died while five people were injured.

A man opened fire during a lunch reception at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods at about 1:30 pm local time (2039 GMT), killing one person and injuring five senior citizens, of which four were revealed to be "critically wounded" before being stopped and hog-tied by parishioners.

The Orange County Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said, "That group of churchgoers displayed ... exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities," quoted Jagran.

Police Arrested The Suspect

The police arrested the unidentified suspect, an Asian man in his 60s, and recovered two handguns at the scene; the Undersheriff told a news conference. He said that the purpose of the attack wasn't immediately known, but investigators don't believe the gunman lives in the community.

The Department released an official statement on Twitter after the incident. The man is not believed to live in the area, and investigators are working to determine his city of residence and whether he has any connections to the church or its congregants. The identity of the suspect will be released after he is booked into the Orange County Jail," the statement read.

Injured Were Asian Senior Citizens

Majorly the people who were inside the church at the time were believed to belong to the Taiwanese descendants. The injured victims were identified as four Asian men aged 66, 75, 82 and 92 years old, and an Asian woman aged 86, reported The Economic Times.

The authorities originally stated that only four of the five surviving victims had been shot. The information about the person who was killed was not immediately released.

Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said that the inquiry was in its early stage. He added several questions remain unanswered, including whether the assailant attended the church service, if he was known to church members and how many shots were fired.

Second Such Shooting 2 Days

Earlier, in a similar incident, a heavily armed 18-year-old white gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armour opened fire with an assault-style rifle at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York grocery store, killing at least 10 people.

He was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after the massacre, in which 10 died and three wounded, out of which most of the victims were Black. Of the total, 11 victims were Black while two were white.

Also Read: New York: At Least 10 Killed In 'Racially Motivated' Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket, Gunman Surrendered

