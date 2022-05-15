All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
New York: At Least 10 Killed In Racially Motivated Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket, Gunman Surrendered

Image Credit- Wikipedia, ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

New York: At Least 10 Killed In 'Racially Motivated' Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket, Gunman Surrendered

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Others/World,  15 May 2022 7:51 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Buffalo Police Commissioner said that the suspect killed nine customers and a retired police officer working as an armed security guard. The shooter later surrendered after the cops showed up.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Yet another "racially motivated" attack has rocked the United States and the world. A heavily armed 18-year-old white gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armour opened fire with an assault-style rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York grocery store, killing at least 10 people.

The gunman wearing a helmet and tactical gear was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference.

As per the police, he drove "hours away" to Buffalo to launch the attack from his home in a New York state county.

Most Of The Victims Were Black

The police declared 10 dead, and three wounded at the Tops Friendly Market, out of which most of the victims were Black. Of the total, 11 victims were Black while two were white.

The cops believe that the gunman may have been streaming the mass shooting through a camera fixed to his helmet, reported India Today.

The 18-year-old pulled up to the front of the store with a rifle on the front seat, and he first shot four people in the parking lot as he exited the vehicle, three of them fatally. Then he went inside the supermarket and continued firing, the officials stated.

The Buffalo Police Commissioner said that the suspect killed nine customers and a retired police officer working as an armed security guard.

The guard "engaged the suspect, fired multiple shots," but the gunman shot him, Gramaglia said.

Surrendered After The Cops Arrived

As the cops arrived, the shooter put the gun on his neck but was later talked down, and he ultimately surrendered.

The shooting is being investigated as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism, special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo field office, Stephen Belongia, told the news conference, reported NDTV.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press news agency that the shooter was later identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, a New York state community about 320 kilometres (200 miles) southeast of Buffalo.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity. One of the officials cautioned the inquiry was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn't yet discerned a clear motive but were investigating considering different aspects.

Mass Shooting In The US

According to the data presented by the research group 'Gun Violence Archive, ' more than 140 mass shootings have taken place in the US so far in the current year, reported Business Standard.

"Mass shootings - 144, mass murders - 5," the group revealed on April 18, 2022. The organisation has been collecting the data every day from 7,500 sources, and it explained that the number of incidents has been "reported and verified."

Also Read: Maharashtra: Father-Son Duo Arrested For Alleged Electricity Theft Of Rs 5.93 Cr At Stone Crusher Unit


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Buffalo Supermarket 
New York 
Buffalo Mass Killing 
Massacre 

Must Reads

Ensuring Women's Safety! TN Govt Launches AI-Enabled Panic Button, CCTV Surveillance In Chennai Buses
New York: At Least 10 Killed In 'Racially Motivated' Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket, Gunman Surrendered
Historic Journey Of Thomas Cup: Here's Why The Trophy Signifies World Supremacy In Badminton
'Get Me Admitted To A Private School': 11-Year-Old's Demand Stumps Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X