New York: At Least 10 Killed In 'Racially Motivated' Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket, Gunman Surrendered

Yet another "racially motivated" attack has rocked the United States and the world. A heavily armed 18-year-old white gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armour opened fire with an assault-style rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York grocery store, killing at least 10 people.

The gunman wearing a helmet and tactical gear was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon after the massacre, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia told a news conference.

As per the police, he drove "hours away" to Buffalo to launch the attack from his home in a New York state county.

Most Of The Victims Were Black

The police declared 10 dead, and three wounded at the Tops Friendly Market, out of which most of the victims were Black. Of the total, 11 victims were Black while two were white.

The cops believe that the gunman may have been streaming the mass shooting through a camera fixed to his helmet, reported India Today.

The 18-year-old pulled up to the front of the store with a rifle on the front seat, and he first shot four people in the parking lot as he exited the vehicle, three of them fatally. Then he went inside the supermarket and continued firing, the officials stated.

The Buffalo Police Commissioner said that the suspect killed nine customers and a retired police officer working as an armed security guard.

The guard "engaged the suspect, fired multiple shots," but the gunman shot him, Gramaglia said.

Surrendered After The Cops Arrived

As the cops arrived, the shooter put the gun on his neck but was later talked down, and he ultimately surrendered.

The shooting is being investigated as both a hate crime and a case of racially motivated violent extremism, special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo field office, Stephen Belongia, told the news conference, reported NDTV.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press news agency that the shooter was later identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, a New York state community about 320 kilometres (200 miles) southeast of Buffalo.

The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity. One of the officials cautioned the inquiry was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn't yet discerned a clear motive but were investigating considering different aspects.

Mass Shooting In The US

According to the data presented by the research group 'Gun Violence Archive, ' more than 140 mass shootings have taken place in the US so far in the current year, reported Business Standard.

"Mass shootings - 144, mass murders - 5," the group revealed on April 18, 2022. The organisation has been collecting the data every day from 7,500 sources, and it explained that the number of incidents has been "reported and verified."

