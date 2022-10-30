Cadbury India's Diwali Advertisement Draws Flak After A Month Of Release, Boycott Movement Trends

Cadbury India, like every year, released their brand advertisement video on the occasion of Diwali. In the video, the brand intends to show how people can bring smiles and happiness to the face of the poor by gifting them on Diwali. Initially, the video received a good response from customers.

However, the video has drawn flak over social media platforms a month after its release. Dr Prachi Sadhvi took to Twitter on Sunday (October 30) morning and claimed that the video purportedly showed India's prime minister Narendra Modi's father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, in a poor light.

She Tweeted, "Have you carefully observed Cadbury chocolate's advertisement on TV channels? The poor shopless lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on Cadbury Company."

Mixed Responses On Twitter

Sadhvi's Twitter post has received mixed responses from people, as some commented 'for' the tweet and some stood 'against' the same.

A user wrote, "The name of the lamp seller could also have been "Rajiv, Jawahar, or Pappu", but these advertising companies, with very careful planning, sometimes target Hinduism and sometimes Hindu traditions."

दिये वाले का नाम "राजीव, जवाहर, पप्पू" भी हो सकता था, लेकिन ये एडवरटाइजमेंट कंपनियां बहुत सोच समझकर पूरी प्लानिंग के साथ कभी हिंदू धर्म को तो कभी हिंदुओं की परंपराओं को टारगेट करती हैं



अब यहां दिये वाले का नाम "दामोदर" रखकर किसे टारगेट किया कैडबरी ने, ये सब जानते हैं — जय हिन्द 🚩 (@jayy2626) October 30, 2022

Another user, standing against the Tweet, wrote, "This has crossed the limits, ma'am. If you boycott like this, then people will not take you seriously. I did not understand what was in the advertisement that hurt the feelings."

अब ज्यादा हो रहा है मैडम

अगर ऐसे बायकॉट करेंगे तो लोग आपको सीरियसली नही लेंगे।

मुझे इस एड में समझ में नही आया की ऐसा क्या है जिससे भावना अहात हो गई — Durgesh (@DK63528500) October 30, 2022

Boycott Trends Against Ad Industry

People come from diversified backgrounds in India, both politically and religiously. Recently, several boycott movements were seen against brands in the country. From Fabindia's Jashn-e-Riwaaz campaign to Dabur Fem's Karwa Chauth campaign, all faced criticism from social media users, and the companies ultimately had to take down the advertisements.

Notably, Cadbury India also faced criticism from users during Diwali last year for its promotional video. The advertisement featured Shah Rukh Khan to promote local business culture in India. The users boycotted the brand mentioning that it featured a druggie superstar.

