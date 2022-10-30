All section
Cadbury Indias Diwali Advertisement Draws Flak After A Month Of Release, Boycott Movement Trends

Image Credit: Twitter/ Dr Prachi Sadhvi 

The Logical Indian Crew

Cadbury India's Diwali Advertisement Draws Flak After A Month Of Release, Boycott Movement Trends

India,  30 Oct 2022 6:54 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

The boycott trend against Cadbury India started with the controversial Tweet of Dr Prachi Sadhvi on Sunday. In its Diwali advertisement, she claimed that Cadbury has tried to show PM Narendra Modi’s father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, in a poor light.

Cadbury India, like every year, released their brand advertisement video on the occasion of Diwali. In the video, the brand intends to show how people can bring smiles and happiness to the face of the poor by gifting them on Diwali. Initially, the video received a good response from customers.

However, the video has drawn flak over social media platforms a month after its release. Dr Prachi Sadhvi took to Twitter on Sunday (October 30) morning and claimed that the video purportedly showed India's prime minister Narendra Modi's father, Damodardas Mulchand Modi, in a poor light.

She Tweeted, "Have you carefully observed Cadbury chocolate's advertisement on TV channels? The poor shopless lamp seller is Damodar. This is done to show someone with PM Narendra Modi's father's name in poor light. Chaiwale ka baap diyewala. Shame on Cadbury Company."

Mixed Responses On Twitter

Sadhvi's Twitter post has received mixed responses from people, as some commented 'for' the tweet and some stood 'against' the same.

A user wrote, "The name of the lamp seller could also have been "Rajiv, Jawahar, or Pappu", but these advertising companies, with very careful planning, sometimes target Hinduism and sometimes Hindu traditions."

Another user, standing against the Tweet, wrote, "This has crossed the limits, ma'am. If you boycott like this, then people will not take you seriously. I did not understand what was in the advertisement that hurt the feelings."

Boycott Trends Against Ad Industry

People come from diversified backgrounds in India, both politically and religiously. Recently, several boycott movements were seen against brands in the country. From Fabindia's Jashn-e-Riwaaz campaign to Dabur Fem's Karwa Chauth campaign, all faced criticism from social media users, and the companies ultimately had to take down the advertisements.

Notably, Cadbury India also faced criticism from users during Diwali last year for its promotional video. The advertisement featured Shah Rukh Khan to promote local business culture in India. The users boycotted the brand mentioning that it featured a druggie superstar.

Also Read: South Korea: Death Toll Rises To 149, Over 150 Injured; Know How Halloween Stampede Took Place

Cadbury India 
Cadbury Diwali Ad 
Cadbury Damodar Ad 
Cadbury Boycott 

