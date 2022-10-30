All section
Caste discrimination
South Korea: Death Toll Rises To 149, Over 150 Injured; Know How Halloween Stampede Took Place

Image Credit: Twitter/ Elliomaya, Immanuel

Trending
South Korea: Death Toll Rises To 149, Over 150 Injured; Know How Halloween Stampede Took Place

Others/World,  30 Oct 2022 5:17 AM GMT

A stampede at a prominent market in Seoul has taken the lives of at least 149 people and left over 150 injured. According to reports, hundreds of people were packed in the narrow alley, where most suffered suffocation and heart attacks.

In a Halloween stampede at a prominent market in South Korea's capital Seoul, at least 149 people lost their lives, and 150 were left injured. According to reports, a massive crowd gathered in a narrow alley for Halloween festivities on Saturday (October 29) night.

Many people lost their lives due to suffocation. Several media videos have surfaced across social media platforms that show ambulances which couldn't reach the narrow alleys due to heavy congestion. In the end, the medical experts started giving CPR to patients on the spot, reported India Today.

First Event After COVID Restrictions

According to South Korean authorities, many of the dead were in their 20s. They have also claimed that there was no involvement of drugs among the youth who lost their lives. This year, the people were more than excited to participate in Halloween festivities as it was the first event after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Several global leaders have also extended their condolence to those who lost their lives, including Rishi Sunak. He took to Twitter and wrote, "Horrific news from Seoul tonight. All our thoughts are with those currently responding and all South Koreans at this very distressing time."

How Did Tragedy Happen In South Korea?

According to reports, more than one lakh people packed the narrow alley near Hamilton hotel in South Korea's capital Seoul. The first emergency was reported to the police at around 10:20 pm on Saturday.

The crowd went uncontrollable when a celebrity appeared in one of the portions around the alleyway. The people continued to push and fell on top of each other. The stampede took place in an alleyway, which is not more than four meters in width and can't even fit a sedan properly.

Several people reported dead or injured have suffered cardiac arrest and suffocation during the stampede. Another reason for the death of nearly 150 people is that ambulances were not given space to reach the victims in the crowd. Police were standing on top of the cars, requesting the people make way for the ambulances.

Notably, people were seen singing, dancing, and enjoying the festivities amid the stampede, blocking the way for the rescue team. Not losing hope, the medical team started giving CPR to people on the spot, which saved many lives.

South Korea 
Halloween Stampede 
Halloween 

