Caste discrimination
Largest Bust Sculpture: Adiyogis 112-Foot Statue Set To Be Unveiled At Sadhguru Sannidhi In Chikkaballapura

Image Credit: Isha Foundation

Trending

'Largest Bust Sculpture': Adiyogi's 112-Foot Statue Set To Be Unveiled At Sadhguru Sannidhi In Chikkaballapura

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Karnataka,  10 Jan 2023 12:41 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The iconic face of Adiyogi (source of yoga), which has mesmerised millions of people, will be unveiled on January 15 in Chikkaballapura at Sadhguru Sannidhi. The 112-foot bust of Adiyogi is a replica of the one revealed by PM Narendra Modi in 2017 in Coimbatore.

The long wait for the people of India, especially Karnataka, is coming to an end as the iconic 112-foot bust of Adiyogi is set to be unveiled on January 15 at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapura near Bengaluru, Karnataka. The source of yoga, the iconic face of Adiyogi that has mesmerised millions of people, is a replica of the one unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 in Coimbatore.

This time, the bust of Adiyogi will be unveiled by the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, in the presence of the state's Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, and other dignitaries. According to the official statement, the event is open to the public with no-cost registration.

According to the information shared with The Logical Indian, the 21-day Adiyogi Rath Yatra, which is underway at Chikkaballapura ahead of the unveiling of Adiyogi, is also inviting communities from Avalagurki- where Sadhguru Sannidhi is situated- and surrounding villages to the ceremony. The official statement adds that the unveiling will be followed by Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a unique 14-minute light and sound show mapped on the 112-foot Adiyogi.

'Incredible India' Destination

The iconic 112-foot bust of Adiyogi has been listed by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, as an 'Incredible India' destination for visitors. The Guinness World Records has recognised the state as the 'Largest Bust Sculpture' worldwide. In the past, the projection show on Adiyogi's statue has won the Mondo*dr awards that celebrate the best installation projects around the globe.

A similar experience through Adiyogi Divya Darshanam will be offered to the visitors from January 15 onwards at the Chikkaballapura center. The Isha Samskriti students and the Sound of Isha will grace the inaugural occasion with their performances. To attend the unveiling of Adiyogi, thousands of people from the local community at Chikkaballapura have shown their excitement as it will make their locality an international tourist attraction spot.

Sadhguru Sannidhi- The Spiritual Infrastructure

Sadhguru Sannidhi is a part of Sadhguru's vision to build a "spiritual infrastructure" across the world that will offer "one drop of spirituality" to all of humanity. Sadhguru will consecrate the Yogeshawara Linga near Adiyogi as a manifestation of the five chakras in the human system, making Adiyogi a living entity.

Sadhguru Sannidhi is a curated space to foster spiritual growth and development in individuals. It offers a range of tools from the yogic sciences to bring peace and harmony to the human body. The aim is to enhance the well-being of individuals and allow them to realise their full potential.

Also Read: In A Historic Feat, Indian-Origin Manpreet Monica Singh Becomes First Female Sikh Judge In US

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Adiyogi 
Adiyogi Statue Chikkaballapura 
Isha Foundation 
Sadhguru 

'Largest Bust Sculpture': Adiyogi's 112-Foot Statue Set To Be Unveiled At Sadhguru Sannidhi In Chikkaballapura
