'Largest Bust Sculpture': Adiyogi's 112-Foot Statue Set To Be Unveiled At Sadhguru Sannidhi In Chikkaballapura

The long wait for the people of India, especially Karnataka, is coming to an end as the iconic 112-foot bust of Adiyogi is set to be unveiled on January 15 at Sadhguru Sannidhi in Chikkaballapura near Bengaluru, Karnataka. The source of yoga, the iconic face of Adiyogi that has mesmerised millions of people, is a replica of the one unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017 in Coimbatore.

This time, the bust of Adiyogi will be unveiled by the Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankar, in the presence of the state's Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, and other dignitaries. According to the official statement, the event is open to the public with no-cost registration.

According to the information shared with The Logical Indian, the 21-day Adiyogi Rath Yatra, which is underway at Chikkaballapura ahead of the unveiling of Adiyogi, is also inviting communities from Avalagurki- where Sadhguru Sannidhi is situated- and surrounding villages to the ceremony. The official statement adds that the unveiling will be followed by Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, a unique 14-minute light and sound show mapped on the 112-foot Adiyogi.

'Incredible India' Destination

The iconic 112-foot bust of Adiyogi has been listed by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, as an 'Incredible India' destination for visitors. The Guinness World Records has recognised the state as the 'Largest Bust Sculpture' worldwide. In the past, the projection show on Adiyogi's statue has won the Mondo*dr awards that celebrate the best installation projects around the globe.

A similar experience through Adiyogi Divya Darshanam will be offered to the visitors from January 15 onwards at the Chikkaballapura center. The Isha Samskriti students and the Sound of Isha will grace the inaugural occasion with their performances. To attend the unveiling of Adiyogi, thousands of people from the local community at Chikkaballapura have shown their excitement as it will make their locality an international tourist attraction spot.

Sadhguru Sannidhi- The Spiritual Infrastructure

Sadhguru Sannidhi is a part of Sadhguru's vision to build a "spiritual infrastructure" across the world that will offer "one drop of spirituality" to all of humanity. Sadhguru will consecrate the Yogeshawara Linga near Adiyogi as a manifestation of the five chakras in the human system, making Adiyogi a living entity.

Sadhguru Sannidhi is a curated space to foster spiritual growth and development in individuals. It offers a range of tools from the yogic sciences to bring peace and harmony to the human body. The aim is to enhance the well-being of individuals and allow them to realise their full potential.

