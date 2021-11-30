All section
UP: Bridge Connecting Roads To Two Major Districts Collapses, No Casualty Reported

Image Credit: The Times Of India

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Uttar Pradesh,  30 Nov 2021 2:18 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

A section of a two-kilometer-long bridge situated on the Ramganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur collapsed after a pillar sank into the ground.

A section of a two-kilometer-long bridge situated on the Ramganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur collapsed after a pillar sank into the ground. This happened days after the structure was repaired following a similar complaint. There was no report of casualty.

The bridge connects Moradabad-Budaun with the Jalalabad-Bareilly-Etawah state road. District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh informed that it was recently repaired after a complaint was lodged. On Monday morning, there was no traffic on the bridge. He said that one of its pillars sank following which a section of the bridge came to the ground.

After the collapse, the traffic was stopped and vehicles coming from Badaun-Moradabad were diverted via Amritpur and Farrukhabad, reported NDTV.

Bridge Collapse In Shahjahanpur

After the incident happened, the government also gave consent to build a pontoon bridge. The DM also stated that a team of engineers from the state Bridge Corporation has been sent for inspection and direction has been given for the construction of the pontoon bridge.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
X
X