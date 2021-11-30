All section
Punjab CM Chairs Cabinet Meeting, Announces Filling Vacant Positions In State Education Dept

Image Credits: Charanjit S Channi/Twitter

Trending
Punjab,  30 Nov 2021 12:34 PM GMT

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi gave the nod to fill 10,880 vacant posts in various cadres in the Education Department.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi gave the nod to fill 10,880 vacant posts in various cadres in the Education Department.

After attending the meeting of various departments, the CM also directed for creating posts of 2,000 physical education teachers in primary schools, as per an official release.

Besides this, he also discussed with the officials various issues of different unions and directed that the department may have discussions and after examining their demand may take up the matter with the finance department.

After accepting a long-pending demand of around 1,000 headmasters and teachers recruited under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan, the Chief Minister even directed the finance department to release the pending state's share of salaries which were cut due to upper cap put by the Government of India in 2016. As per the details, it will cost around ₹ 3.20 crore to the state exchequer. Channi also gave a nod for the recruitment of 3,400 posts in the health department to further strengthen the healthcare services.

Foundation Of Medical College

The Chief Minister ordered that a proposal relating to the inclusion of Anganwadi and ASHA workers and other health workers in the Ayushman Bharat scheme be brought up in the cabinet meeting. He made the announcement that he would shortly lay the foundation stones for medical colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur, reported The Indian Express.

In his announcement, he also said that a new medical college will be set up in Sangrur with 100 per cent state funding. Channi added that these new medical colleges will help in boosting medical education and research in the state.

In the meeting, Punjab Deputy Chief Minister O P Soni, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, Medical Education Minister Raj Kumar Verka and Education Minister Pargat Singh were present.

Also Read: From IIT Bombay To Twitter CEO: Here's What You Need To Know About Parag Agrawal

