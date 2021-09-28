All section
Bombay HCs Working Protocol: Sexual Harassment Cases To Be Heard In-Camera, Publish With Approval

The Logical Indian Crew

Bombay HC's 'Working Protocol': Sexual Harassment Cases To Be Heard In-Camera, Publish With Approval

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Maharashtra,  28 Sep 2021 12:02 PM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

According to the guidelines, the cases related to sexual harassment of women at the workplace will be heard in-camera or in the judge's chambers. The judgements will not be available on the official website, and therefore, the media can publish reports only after receiving prior approval from the Court.

Cases related to sexual harassment of women at the workplace will be heard in-camera or in the judge's chambers, the Bombay High Court stated in its new set of guidelines, terming it as a 'working protocol' for future orders.

The guidelines released on Friday, September 24, are first-of-its-kind formulated by a High Court, related to conducting hearings, passing and uploading orders, reportage on cases of sexual harassment of women at the workplace, NDTV reported.

The single-judge bench of Justice Gautam Patel said that the cases dealt with would be under the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act (POSH Act), 2013, will only be heard in-camera or in the judge's chambers.

The judgements will not be available on the official website, and therefore, the media can publish reports only after receiving prior approval from the Court, it added.

Justice Patel said there weren't any 'established guidelines' till now to deal with such cases. Hence, the guidelines would work in favour.

Breaching the guidelines would qualify as contempt of Court. Both sides, all parties and advocates, as witnesses, are forbidden from disclosing the contents of any order.

"It is imperative to protect the identities of the parties from disclosure in these proceedings. This is in the interest of both sides," the media quoted the Court's order.

In addition, records of cases will be maintained in sealed envelopes and will not be issued to any person without permission.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
