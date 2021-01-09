Minutes After Takeoff From Jakarta Airport, Indonesia's Boeing 737 Loses Contact

A Sriwijaya Airplane, a Boeing 737-500, lost contact soon after takeoff from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday, January 9.

Flight tracking showed the flight path ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude, The Hindu reported.

The plane lost over 10.000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, reported flight tracker website FlightRadar24.

It said that Flight #SJ182 'was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323). First flight for this aircraft was in May 1994 (26 years old).'

Sriwijaya Air flight #SJ182 lost more than 10.000 feet of altitude in less than one minute, about 4 minutes after departure from Jakarta.https://t.co/fNZqlIR2dz pic.twitter.com/MAVfbj73YN — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021





Flight #SJ182 was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323). First flight for this aircraft was in May 1994 (26 years old). pic.twitter.com/2rakDifhTm — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

The plane, carrying over 50 passengers, took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport and was heading to Pontianak.

"ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia," FlightRadar24 tweeted.

We are following reports of a missing Boeing 737-500 in Indonesia. We hope to have more information soon. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) January 9, 2021

In October 2018, a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max crashed in the Java Sea, north of Jakarta, shortly after takeoff from the capital. All 189 passengers and crew on board died.

