Minutes After Takeoff From Jakarta Airport, Indonesia's Boeing 737 Loses Contact

A Sriwijaya Airplane, a Boeing 737-500, lost contact soon after takeoff from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Saturday, January 9.
Flight tracking showed the flight path ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude, The Hindu reported.
The plane lost over 10.000 feet of altitude in less than a minute, reported flight tracker website FlightRadar24.
It said that Flight #SJ182 'was operated by a Boeing 737-500 "classic" with registration number PK-CLC (MSN 27323). First flight for this aircraft was in May 1994 (26 years old).'
The plane, carrying over 50 passengers, took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport and was heading to Pontianak.
"ADS-B signal from flight #SJ182 was lost at 07:40:27 UTC time. The flight was en route from Jakarta to Pontianak in Indonesia," FlightRadar24 tweeted.
In October 2018, a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max crashed in the Java Sea, north of Jakarta, shortly after takeoff from the capital. All 189 passengers and crew on board died.
