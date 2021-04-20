ICSE Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, Postpones Class 12 Board Examination Till Further Notice

On Tuesday, April 20, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (ICSE) cancelled the class 10 board examination. The examination for the class 12 board examination has been postponed for a later date and will take place in offline mode.

The education council said, "Given the present worsening situation of the Covid- 18 Pandemic in the country, the CISCE has decided to CANCEL the ICSE (Class X) 2021 Examination. The safety and wellbeing of our students and teaching faculty is our topmost priority and of paramount interest".

The competitive exams, university exams, and many entrance exams have been cancelled or postponed by the respective authorities, including Class 10 Board exams by both CBSE.

With the sudden surge in the COVID, the country is facing its second wave, several boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Indian School Certificate Examination and other state boards like Gujarat, Punjab, and Odisha have postponed their final year exams. Many universities in states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, have postponed the semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses till further notice.

The notice was released by the Board on the official site of CISCE on cisce.org. ICSE had advised all CISCE affiliated schools to begin the admission procedure for class XI. They also stated the schools to prepare a schedule to begin online classes for class XI students from the beginning of the session. The syllabus that should be followed is the ISCE 2023.

On Sunday, April 18, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. NTA said that the revised dates for the JEE Main 2021 April session will be announced later on, and at least 15 days prior to the examination, reported NDTV.

Also Read: Uttarakhand: 19 Covid Positive Kumbh Attendees Flee From Hospital