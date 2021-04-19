Uttarakhand: 19 Covid Positive Kumbh Attendees Flee From Hospital

19 Kumbh Mela attendees who had tested positive for Covid-19 ran away from the hospital in the Tehri district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. All the 19 individuals were residents of Rajasthan. They visited Haridwar to attend the religious event. This has sparked tension among the hospital staffs and authorities. An FIR has been registered for the same, and the Rajasthan government has been alerted, reported The Times of India.

Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela is a pilgrimage of Hindus which is celebrated once every 12 years. The four pilgrim sites are in Allahabad, Haridwar, Nashik and Ujjain. The first Shahi Snan of the year took place on 11 March, the second on 12 April and the third on 14 April. The fourth Shahi Snan is to take place on 27 April, which shall mark the end of Kumbh Mela this year.

Thousands of devotees had gathered in Haridwar amidst the pandemic in April and took a dip in the Ganges river. It led to an upsurge in the Covid Cases. Over 80 Seers have already tested positive for Covid-19. Over the course of five days, medical personnel performed 2,36,751 tests at the mela site. 1,701 of them tested positive for coronavirus, as reported by The Hindu.

New Guidelines By States

As more devotees are testing positive from the Kumbh Mela, various states have issued new guidelines for the returnees. Delhi residents who visited or are planning to visit Kumbh in this period have to quarantine themselves for 14 days compulsorily. Similar measures have been taken by Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

Also Read: Fact Check: Video Shared Online To Claim No Crowd At Haridwar's Kumbh Mela