New Begining To Life! Youngster Helps 75-Yr-Old Ragpicker To Set Up Vegetable Stall, Lauded By Netizens

Image Credit: Twitter/ Awanish Sharan

Trending
New Begining To Life! Youngster Helps 75-Yr-Old Ragpicker To Set Up Vegetable Stall, Lauded By Netizens

India,  20 Oct 2022 10:07 AM GMT

A youngster has helped an elderly woman by setting up a vegetable stall for her through which she can make ends meet. IAS Awanish Sharan shared the video and praised the man for his initiative to help the needy.

Social media platforms have become the preferred place to highlight someone's success story, sacrifices and acts of kindness. A recent video posted by IAS Awanish Sharan on social media has helped a youngster earn praise and hearts for his initiative. The video highlighted the life of a 75-year-old ragpicker and her struggles.

Blogger Tarun Mishra helped her start a new phase of life through his efforts. He helped the elderly woman set up a vegetable stall through which she can earn and lead a life of respect and dignity.

In the video, the youngster saw an elderly woman picking rags and asked her, "what are you doing." Clad in a saree, the woman replied that she wanted to sell it. After that, Tarun took her to a shop where both had a cup of tea and learned about her situation. She took him to her house, which drove him to do something for the elderly woman.

The youngster took the woman to a grocery store and purchased essential items. They also purchased vegetables from the markets and a push cart to install the shop. The woman can be seen at the top of the world as she lived the happiest moment of her life.

After getting all the items from the market, the man installed the vegetable stall for her, and she was seen doing rituals while setting up the stall. In the clip, children and the local community members were seen in the surrounding area, smiling and lauding the effort. Awanish shared the clip on Tuesday (October 18), receiving several reactions from the netizens.

Netizens Lauded The Efforts

Awanish took to Twitter to share the clip with the caption 'Humanity.' Since the upload, it has surfaced and received over one lakh views. A user in the comments wrote, "Many people do charity, but people should learn that this can be the best idea to help others and make them self-employed very impressive."

Another user wrote, "Great job. One of the great videos in my life. This is to be called the real services of Humanity. The boy did a great job." Similarly, several people appreciated his efforts of selfless service.

The clip was initially shared by Tarun Mishra a few months back on his Instagram page. Notably, his account features multiple videos that show his act of kindness and Humanity.

Also Read: India Becomes First Country To Launch Design Thinking & Innovation Course For School Students

