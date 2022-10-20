India Becomes First Country To Launch Design Thinking & Innovation Course For School Students

India is set to become one of the first countries worldwide to introduce design thinking and innovation course for school students. The curriculum for the course is set to expand, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) preparing to roll out books for class seven students.

The course on design thinking and innovation has been developed jointly by the CBSE, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and the Innovation Cell of the Ministry of Education. The effort is to provide students with exposure, understanding, and tools to solve problems with the design thinking process.

According to officials, the course has already been launched at several schools affiliated with CBSE, especially for students of class 6. Now, the board is planning to launch the course for students in class 7 and above. The Skill Education and Training Director at CBSE, Biswajit Saha, has confirmed the same.

The Chief Innovation Officer of the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell, Dr Abhay Jere, said, "This year, along with CBSE, we have already introduced a design thinking course from Class 6. India is the only country, as per the best of our knowledge, to have a design thinking elective module starting from Class 6 standard," Times Now reported.

How Would This Course Help Students?

The course has been designed to help students move towards entrepreneurship and innovative thinking. Through design thinking and innovation, the students will develop problem-solving skills to help them emerge better as future leaders.

According to officials, the course would be made available across the country as an optional subject, and it won't be a criterion for passing. The current module has been designed keeping international standards in consideration.

The students will appear for the examination upon completion of the curriculum and be awarded grades as per their submission- beginning, developing, promising, proficient, and excellent. It will help them understand their performance and understanding of the subject. From class 9 onwards, the students will be given the option to choose if they want to pursue this course further.

