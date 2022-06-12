All section
Caste discrimination
Candidates Who Submitted Blank Answer Sheet Hired As Teachers In West Bengal Schools; Says CBI

Image Credit- Unsplash, NDTV, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Candidates Who Submitted Blank Answer Sheet Hired As Teachers In West Bengal Schools; Says CBI

West Bengal,  12 Jun 2022 8:49 AM GMT

There had been transactions involving vast amounts of cash between the government officials and the candidates before they were appointed as the teachers at the primary level of education in the state schools.

A senior officeholder at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Saturday, June 11, that several West Bengal Education Department officials are involved in the irregularities in the recruitment of teachers at the primary level of education.

So far, during the investigation, it has been found that there have been instances in which the candidates were appointed for teaching jobs at the primary level even after they submitted blank answer sheets and had only mentioned their names and registration number.

The CBI is investigating allegations that primary teachers were recruited illegally in the state, under the direction of the Calcutta High Court.

Blank Answer Sheets Were Submitted

In a report by NDTV, the CBI officer investigating this issue told PTI, "There are several officials and junior-level workers, including clerks, who have been found to be involved in the irregularities in appointments in primary schools in West Bengal."

He added that they found several blank answer sheets with only the candidates' names and registration numbers and that these same candidates were appointed as teachers.

The officer also claimed that there had been transactions involving vast amounts of cash between the government officials and the candidates before they were appointed.

Probe Underway

The court asked the premier investigating agency of India on Wednesday, June 8, to investigate the allegations of "sale" of primary teachers' jobs by a resident of North 24 Parganas, reported The Print.

The agency has also questioned West Bengal's Former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee about the case.

The state high court directed the CBI to file a status report on its probe on the next date of hearing on June 15.

West Bengal 
Teachers 
CBI 
Primary Education 

