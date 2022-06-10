India's First Indigenously Developed Covid-19 Vaccine Anocovax For Animals; All You Need To Know

Haryana-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC) launched on Thursday, June 9, India's first indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine for animals called Anocovax. The vaccine offers protection against both Delta and Omicron variants of the infection.

Narendra Singh Tomar, the Minister for Agriculture, launched the vaccine for animals. Further, the institute has also launched antibody detection kits for animals.

Why Is This Vaccine Developed?

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, there have been many debates over the passing of coronavirus to animals; several studies have shown that Covid-19 can spread from people to animals during close contact.

Studies have shown that pets, including cats and dogs, have been infected with coronavirus, especially after close contact with people who were infected with the virus.

Studies have also shown that the animals infected with the virus may or may not get sick. Pets that got sick showed only mild symptoms and illness and have fully recovered. Cases of severe symptoms and illness in pets are sporadic.

About Anocovax

In a report by News18, Anocovax is said to be a SARS-CoV-2 Delta vaccine that has been created for animals. According to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the immunity provided by Anocovax neutralises both the Delta and Omicron versions of SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine is safe for several animals like lions, dogs, leopards, mice and rabbits.

Relation Between Animals & Covid-19

In a study by the University of Florida, scientists said that they had found evidence that some variants of coronavirus, which were previously known to infect only animals, have crossed the species barrier and are now spreading from pigs and dogs to people.

Studies have also shown that the people who were infected with the virus transferred from animals showed fever and mild symptoms. This suggested that the strains contracted from animals do not pose a significant threat to humans.

Still, there is potential for mutation, which will lead to the development of new and more potent strains, which will then cause severe illness in humans.

Also Read: IIT Kanpur Develops Tool To Help Investigate Cryptocurrency Transaction Frauds

