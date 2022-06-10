All section
Indias First Indigenously Developed Covid-19 Vaccine Anocovax For Animals; All You Need To Know

Image Credit- Unsplash, Unsplash

The Logical Indian Crew

India's First Indigenously Developed Covid-19 Vaccine Anocovax For Animals; All You Need To Know

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

India,  10 Jun 2022 9:54 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The immunity provided by Anocovax neutralises both the Delta and Omicron versions of SARS-CoV-2. The vaccine is safe for several animals like lions, dogs, leopards, mice and rabbits.

Haryana-based ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (NRC) launched on Thursday, June 9, India's first indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine for animals called Anocovax. The vaccine offers protection against both Delta and Omicron variants of the infection.

Narendra Singh Tomar, the Minister for Agriculture, launched the vaccine for animals. Further, the institute has also launched antibody detection kits for animals.

Why Is This Vaccine Developed?

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, there have been many debates over the passing of coronavirus to animals; several studies have shown that Covid-19 can spread from people to animals during close contact.

Studies have shown that pets, including cats and dogs, have been infected with coronavirus, especially after close contact with people who were infected with the virus.

Studies have also shown that the animals infected with the virus may or may not get sick. Pets that got sick showed only mild symptoms and illness and have fully recovered. Cases of severe symptoms and illness in pets are sporadic.

About Anocovax

In a report by News18, Anocovax is said to be a SARS-CoV-2 Delta vaccine that has been created for animals. According to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the immunity provided by Anocovax neutralises both the Delta and Omicron versions of SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine is safe for several animals like lions, dogs, leopards, mice and rabbits.

Relation Between Animals & Covid-19

In a study by the University of Florida, scientists said that they had found evidence that some variants of coronavirus, which were previously known to infect only animals, have crossed the species barrier and are now spreading from pigs and dogs to people.

Studies have also shown that the people who were infected with the virus transferred from animals showed fever and mild symptoms. This suggested that the strains contracted from animals do not pose a significant threat to humans.

Still, there is potential for mutation, which will lead to the development of new and more potent strains, which will then cause severe illness in humans.

Also Read: IIT Kanpur Develops Tool To Help Investigate Cryptocurrency Transaction Frauds

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Covid-19 
Vaccine 
Animals Vaccine 
Anocovax 

Similar Posts

