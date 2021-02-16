Bihar: School Principal Sentenced To Death For Raping, Impregnating 11-Year-Old Student

A Patna court on Monday sentenced a private school principal to death for sexually assaulting and impregnating an 11-year-old student. The court also ordered a compensation of ₹15 lakh to be paid to the minor.

Another teacher who was found guilty of helping the principal was also sentenced to life imprisonment. The Special POCSO judge Awadhesh Kumar also imposed a ₹1 lakh fine on Arvind Kumar and ₹50,000 fine on the co-accused Abhishek Kumar.

"Considering the nature of this case against the main accused Arvind Kumar, I am unable to impose the sentence less than capital punishment," the court observed while delivering the verdict.



The incident took place between July and August 2018, at the New Central Public School in Patna, where the accused Arvind Kumar raped the survivor at least six times over a period of two months, Times of India reported.



The incident came to light after the minor's parents took her to a doctor over her frequent bouts of illness. The doctor confirmed that she was pregnant. The family lodged an FIR on September 19, 2018, at Phulwari Sharif police station after the minor disclosed the crime. According to the complaint, the accused touched the minor inappropriately various times and raped her in his cabin.

A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Both the accused were later arrested.

Also Read: Greta Thunberg 'ToolKit' Case: 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Climate Activist Sent To 5-Day Delhi Police Special Cell Custody