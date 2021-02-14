Greta Thunberg 'ToolKit' Case: 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Climate Activist Sent To 5-Day Delhi Police Special Cell Custody

A 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru was arrested by Delhi Police for her alleged involvement in spreading the "toolkit" tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in support of farmers' protest in Delhi. She was arrested on Saturday and produced before Patiala House Court on Sunday.



"Ravi has been remanded to police custody for 5 days. The Special Cell is investigating the conspiracy behind the google document- Toolkit. They found that Ravi was one of the editors of the toolkit and also a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination," Indian Express quoted Delhi Police as saying.

Disha Ravi is one of the founders of 'Fridays For Future" campaign, which is a global movement to call on politicians to listen to scientists and take urgent action against climate change and global warming. The movement was started by Thunberg in August 2018 in Sweden.

Ravi, who graduated from Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, is presently working as a culinary experience manager with a company that produces plant-based food.

According to the Scroll.in, Ravi was "picked up" from her house, which falls under the Soladevanahalli police station limits in Bengaluru on Saturday afternoon at around 3:00 pm.

"We have found that she made several changes in the toolkit related to farmers protest and further spread it in certain groups on social media," a senior police officer told The Hindu. The official also said that her mobile phone and laptop have been seized for further investigation.

On February 4, Thunberg had tweeted a link to the "toolkit" expressing her support for the farmers' protests, saying: "Here's an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated)."

Following her tweet, the Delhi Police lodged a First Information Report against its creators but didn't name anyone in it. The action came after several pro-government social media handles expressed outrage claiming that the "toolkit" was evidence of a global conspiracy to attack India.



A tool kit is a booklet or a document created to explain a cause or issue that helps identify approaches to address the issue from the grassroots level.

Also Read: Punjab & Haryana HC Seeks Explanation Over Dalit Activist Nodeep Kaur's Alleged Illegal Detention