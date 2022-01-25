Bihar MLA Turns Father, Marries Off Slain Vendor's Daughter From Own Expenses

Nearly four months after militants killed her father in Srinagar, Nitu Kumari tied the nuptial knot with a banker late on Sunday evening, thanks to the promised help from BJP MLA Lalan Paswan. The Pirpainti MLA bore the wedding expenses and performed rituals with Gunjan Devi's wife.

The rituals, which lasted for four days, were performed at the Barahat residence of the MLA, who broke down after bidding farewell to the newly-wed couple on January 24.



While the bride is graduating from a local college, the groom, Rajendra Kumar Paswan, works as a field officer in a private bank, The New Indian Express reported.



The 'baraat' had arrived from Jharkhand's Birnia Balbadda village, while the ring ceremony was held at Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur at the initiative of the legislator on December 11.



"The day I visited the house of slain 'golgappa' vendor Virendra Paswan in Bhagalpur district in October last year, I had promised his wife to bear the expenses of two of their three unmarried daughters. I consider them as my family and try my best to live up to their expectations," the MLA said, according to The New Indian Express.

Virendra, a resident of Saidpur village in Bhagalpur district, was gunned down by terrorists in the Hawal area of Srinagar on October 5, 2021. He had been selling 'golgappas' in the area for two years.

Family Extremely Grateful

Virendra's elder son, Vikram Kumar said, "I have no words to express my gratitude to the MLA for his support and proper guidance. He is an ideal for many in the true sense."

The bride sounded equally grateful and happy.



"Vidhayakji is like God for us. We were shattered after our father's death, who barely managed to make out a living for a family of seven members," Nitu expressed.

The wedding was held without any dowry. Only limited guests were invited to the function keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic-related protocols.



Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently launched 'Samajik Sudhar Abhiyan' (social reform campaign) to create awareness against social evils including dowry, child marriage and liquor prohibition.

