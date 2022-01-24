All section
Caste discrimination
My Story: No Matter Where I Go, Badminton Court Remains My Sacred Place

Image Credits: Twitter

My Story

My Story: 'No Matter Where I Go, Badminton Court Remains My Sacred Place'

India,  24 Jan 2022 12:31 PM GMT

Mugdha Agrey is a professional Badminton player who has throughout believed in her dream and achieved it. Focusing on her next dream to participate in Paris Olympics 2024, Mugdha has started a fundraising campaign on ImpactGuru.com to support her practice sessions.

I held the Badminton racket in my hands with determination at the age of 13 and have not stopped since. I started playing professionally in the year 2012, and in 2016 won Silver Medal at the State Selection Badminton Tournament held in Maharashtra's Nanded. Ever since I have carved my path to success steadily; however, the wins did not stop there. I won Silver Medal in the Lagos International Challenge 2017 at Lagos, Nigeria, and JE Wilson Ghana International Series 2019. I am also one of the five Indian shuttlers in the top 100 of the BWF women's singles rankings.

No matter where I go, my heart will always want to be on the court. But now that I finally get a chance to be here, I want to plant my foot down and leave a mark. Your support will help me take a step ahead in my journey and help me achieve my dream.

Practising Relentlessly

Every minute I wasn't studying or busy with exams, I was on the court, practising relentlessly. I scored a 93% in my 10th Board Exams and achieved 83% in my 12th. Even then, I managed to win several State and National level tournaments. Regardless of loss or win, I was there at the court, practising and continuing to push and break my own limitations the next day.

I want to prove the beacon of hope for millions of Indian women. My passion for my sport is something that every player should have within themselves while entering the field or court.

Every donor's support will help me take a tiny step towards my dream, and I put forward a heartfelt appeal to the masses to help me achieve my aim and do wonders in Olympic 2024 to make our country proud.

To help Mugdha, visit: https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/help-mugdha-agrey

If you too have an inspiring story to tell the world, send us your story at mystory@thelogicalindian.com

