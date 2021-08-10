Bihar Horror: 8-Yr-Old Girl Thrashed, Eyes Gouged Out For Human Sacrifice, 4 Arrested

Bihar reported a despicable incident, where an eight-year-old was murdered as a part of a human sacrifice in the Munger district. The police have arrested four people in connection with the case.

The police had found the minor's body on August 5, on the banks of the river Ganga. The department immediately sent the body for autopsy.

Later, it was found that she was sacrificed as a part of the ritual devised by a local tantric, Parvez Alam. he is a resident of the Khagaria district, Hindustan Times reported.

Sacrificed To Avert Potential Miscarriage

According to the reports, a local villager, Dilip Kumar Choudhary, had approached Alam to devise a permanent solution to avert the possible miscarriage of his pregnant wife. The tantric told the duo needed to sacrifice a virgin youngster to remove the potential risk.

The couple is blessed with two sons and two daughters and wanted a fifth.

As a part of the sacrifice, Alam asked Choudhary for the blood and an eye of a 10-year-old child, boy or a girl, to prepare an amulet (jewellery worn to be protected from bad luck) expectant mother would wear during the ceremony.

Mutilated Body



The victim was abducted on August 4, while she was returning home after delivering lunch to her father, a fisherman.

Near to the brick kiln, where the girl was walking, Choudhary and his accomplices picked her up. The three then dragged her and thrashed her before killing her and gouging her eye out.

The parents complained to the police when the minor didn't return home till late evening. The next day, the team found her mutilated body near the river. According to the police, she also sustained severe injuries all over her body, and her clothes were bathed in blood. The team suspected rape; however, the medical reports dismissed the doubts.

Initially, 12 people were detained from the village, but many were sent back after questioning. They later arrested Alam, Choudhary, Tanvir Alam, and Dasrath Kumar, accomplices of the two prime accused, after Choudhary confessed his crime.

Tanvir had introduced the couple to the tantric and Dasrath had agreed to perform the act on his poultry farm. "We committed the crime on the instigation of Alam," Choudhary told the police.

Parents In Denial

Despite all the confirmed evidence, the deceased's parents denied the allegations of sacrifice and claimed that the minor was raped and murdered. But the forensic reports ruled out sexual assault. "Police have cooked up a story. We need justice," the media quoted the father as saying.

