Trending

Kerala: Noolpuzha Becomes First Tribal Panchayat To Achieve 100% Vaccination Rate

In a Facebook post, the Chief Minister stated that almost 6,975 tribal people aged above 18 years were vaccinated in the special vaccination drive organised by the local body in five schools in the panchayat in association with the Tribal Development Department.

The Logical Indian Crew
Kerala   |   9 Aug 2021 1:14 PM GMT
Writer : Chahat Suri | Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Chahat Suri
Kerala: Noolpuzha Becomes First Tribal Panchayat To Achieve 100% Vaccination Rate

Image Credit: The New Indian Express

On Sunday, August 8, Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared that Noolpuzha in Wayanad district had become the first tribal panchayat to achieve the fully vaccinated status.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan stated that almost 6,975 tribal people aged above 18 years were vaccinated in the special vaccination drive organised by the local body in five schools in the panchayat in association with the Tribal Development Department.

Those who were not able to attend the camps were administered the vaccine dose directly at their homes. For people living in the colonies who do not have an identity document, like Aadhaar card and voter ID, or a phone number, an exception was made on the COWIN app, he said in his post.

Mop-Up Drive

Initially, the Health Department organised a five-day mop-up vaccination drive at the ward level before declaring the local body a fully vaccinated gram panchayat. Around 21,964 people out of the total population of 22,616, including the tribal people, in the local body, were vaccinated, Vijayan concluded in the Facebook post.

On Saturday, August 7, the Chief Minister said that the Kerala government will hold a mass inoculation drive across the state starting from August 9 in view of the high number of coronavirus cases. The drive will go on till August 31, added Vijayan. The focus, he added, will be on inoculating final-year degree students, PG students, lower primary and upper primary teachers. Vijayan also said that the government will make more COVID vaccines available to the private sector

On August 6, the state's Health Minister Veena George said that over 1.5 crore people in the state have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, accounting for 42.82 percent of Kerala's population.

Also Read: Sarla Thukral: Google Celebrates India's First Woman Pilot With A Doodle

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Chahat Suri

Chahat Suri

Remote Intern

Chahat is a diligent, lively and a competitive student who is on her way to explore the world. An individual with a creative outlook, offering unconventional ideas, who wants to broaden her horizons in broadcast media and content writing.

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

Chahat Suri

Chahat Suri

Remote Intern

Chahat is a diligent, lively and a competitive student who is on her way to explore the world. An individual with a creative outlook, offering unconventional ideas, who wants to broaden her horizons in broadcast media and content writing.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian